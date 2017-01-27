Anoka-Ramsey men’s team reaches No. 2 in national rankings

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The Anoka-Ramsey Community College basketball team is 17-1 and ranked No. 2 in the latest NJCAA Division III national poll. (Photo courtesy of ARCC Athletics)

The Anoka-Ramsey Community College men’s basketball program has always been strong under head coach Ron Larson, in his ninth season, and his son Rory. But the Golden Rams reached new heights when they were ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA Division III national poll on Jan. 24.

Anoka-Ramsey, which does not give scholarships as a Division III program, is 16-1 as of Jan. 24 with its only loss to NJCAA Division I North Dakota State College of Science.

The Golden Rams are a powerful team, averaging 90.7 points per game. Add in the national rankings, the hope is a bigger crowd and more buzz around campus.

“We’d like to create some enthusiasm,” Ron Larson said. “When you have 8,000 students at a community college and they’re coming and going and have part-time jobs, we really haven’t created a buzz. We think if people realized how good we were, the community would attend our games.”

Along with more recognition, the No. 2 in front of Anoka-Ramsey is also great for recruiting. Although the Golden Rams have had success in landing recruits, the national rankings allow Larson to publicize his team even more. It also helps his current players get recognized more by four-year schools.

What separates this year’s team from previous teams is depth. The Golden Rams have three players averaging double-digit points per game. Two more, Malik Williams and Chris Morgan, are at 9.4 points per game.

Edvonte Copeland is averaging 18.1 points per game, Mamadou Ngom is at 15.8 and Kevin Schramm averages 11.1.

“We have a lot of people who can come off the bench and contribute just as well as the starting five,” Copeland said. “I think that’s been the No. 1 key to success for us doing really well this year.” Kevin Schramm is averaging 11.1 points per game for a Golden Rams offense putting up 90.7 a game. (Photo courtesy of ARCC Athletics)

For Larson, the team’s depth stands out, but so does the toughness. On Jan. 21 against conference foe St. Cloud Tech, ranked No. 8 at the time, the Golden Rams were down by 15 points at halftime. They came back to earn an 89-81 win.

“Wins always feel good, so the confidence is there,” Copeland said. “We just have to uphold it. It’s easy to lose that confidence when you’re winning as well – letting a team come in and sweep you off your feet because your confidence is so high.”

That’s certainly been a message to the team from Larson: Don’t get too low or too high.

“We’re happy to be 16-1,” Larson said. “We’ve played some great teams and played great basketball. But we can’t get too excited about it because there’s more games to be played. Our expectations are to win our division, win the regional and then go to the national tournament. You have to keep things on an even keel.”

At the same time, the team is no doubt enjoying the rankings. If anything, it adds more fuel after not reaching the national tournament last season.

“It feels great,” Copeland said. “Especially coming off last year when we came up short. To bounce back and actually be getting noticed, it helps us. It helps me. It just feels really good and hopefully we can keep it up and make the national tournament where it really matters. Even win the national tournament. Being ranked is good, but winning is even better.”

