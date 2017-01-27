City – CITY OF ANDOVER NATIONAL POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (NPDES)

PROJECT 17-1 PUBLIC MEETING

Overall Summary

The City of Andover is required to comply with the latest state storm water quality regulations. The City is authorized to discharge storm water into our lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands as long as it meets the permit requirements as administered by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). The City accomplishes this by operating a series of Best Management Practices (BMPs), which are found in the Citys Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP). A public informational meeting will be held during the City Council meeting, 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Andover City Hall. This will be preceded by a brief presentation by the Coon Creek Watershed District (CCWD) on their objectives and working relationship with Cities like Andover.

Meeting Components:

o The public will have an opportunity to make oral and/or written comments on the adequacy of the Citys program.

o To request a copy of the Citys SWPPP contact City Hall or visit the Citys website at www.andovermn.gov and follow the links: Your Government, Natural Resources, NPDES Phase II Program/Water Quality.

o The City will consider comments received, modify its SWPPP accordingly and include them in its Annual Report to the MPCA.

January 27, February 3, 2017

