MnDOT readies to present Highway 47 plan to the public

MnDOT officials and consultants went over the results of the feasibility study for a grade separation at the railroad tracks on Highway 47 with the Anoka City Council on Monday. The next step will be preliminary design of an overpass to separate the vehicle and train traffic on Highway 47. File photo

A similar meeting is planned with other area elected officials Jan. 31, including Anoka County commissioners and representatives from the city of Ramsey.

This will be followed by a public meeting Feb. 2 at Green Haven, where MnDOT officials and consultants will present the results of the feasibility study and continue to gather feedback.

The combination of high traffic volumes, the number of trains passing through each day and the speed of the trains all lend to the need for an overpass.

“This is one of our highest risk, highest exposure crossings in the state of Minnesota,” said Paul Jung, MnDOT’s north area engineer.

In 2003, a fatal collision at this crossing between a car and a BNSF freight train killed four young people.

And with trains crossing every 18 to 36 minutes, according to MnDOT data, the crossing also leads to extreme congestion in the corridor.

But it is a complicated proposition given the road alignment and the number of businesses located in that area.

“No lie, it’s very tight in here to make this work,” said Brandi Popenhagen, a senior transportation planner and engineer with HDR, the consulting firm hired by MnDOT to work on the study.

The next step will be preliminary design of the project, which MnDOT has secured funding for.

A meeting this summer drew more than 200 people who came to check out early proposals and offer input.

At that point, the state agency was still investigating whether it would be best to redirect traffic over or under the railroad tracks.

The plan MnDOT is moving forward with is an overpass that at its highest point will be 30 feet in the air.

Consultants estimate this overpass will cost $17 million to $22 million.

The study was funded by a “Crude by Rail” appropriation made by Gov. Mark Dayton, which gave money to MnDOT to study ways to improve safety at railroad crossings.

Jung said MnDOT understands there are many concerns and needs for Highway 47, which also include congestion, access and safety of the “s” curve near the Anoka County Fairgrounds. While he said they are working to address all of those uses, the funding for the feasibility study specifically targets the rail crossing.

Early drafts show the overpass as a multi-span bridge with a 5 percent grade.

When built, it would have one lane in each direction and a pedestrian or bike path on the east side. The bridge will be built to accommodate four lanes if Highway 47 is ever expanded in the future.

Very nearby the proposed overpass are Alter’s metal recycling facility as well as the Anoka-Hennepin School District’s administrative headquarters.

MnDOT will be holding more one-on-one meetings with area stakeholders as the design process continues. Access changes to several properties will be necessary.

Impact during construction will be considerable to both local businesses and area residents, given the need for a complete closure of Highway 47 for a full construction season.

Much of the council’s concern centered around the other effects of adding an overpass – specifically access to the Mineral Ponds and Dunham Oaks neighborhoods.

Popenhagen discussed recent traffic counts done at the McKinley Street intersection with Highway 47.

She said the amount of cross traffic was very low, not the typical amount that would warrant a signal, noting that a lot of people are likely using other routes to avoid the danger of trying to get onto Highway 47, which sees traffic counts upwards of 18,000 vehicles a day.

“I can’t even imagine trying to turn left there,” she said.

At the open house, staff plan to canvass people in those neighborhoods about how likely they would be to use that intersection if there were a signal in place.

The council agreed to push for a viable solution to get residents in and out of their neighborhoods.

“This is something that has been on the back burner for 10 years,” City Manager Greg Lee said. “It’s time to hit it head on.”

There were also discussions about softening the “s” curve near the Anoka County Fairgrounds, but right of way remains a huge hurdle.

“I don’t see any problems with the bridge as it is proposed,” said Council Member Carl Anderson. “All the problems are to the north and south.”

While Jung suspects a variety of funding sources will be needed for the project, no money has been identified yet. This means the project is years down the road.

“Even if funding fell out of the sky today, we would be looking at a 2020 start,” Jung said.

The Feb. 2 open house at Green Haven will run from 5-7 p.m. with a presentation at 5:30 p.m.

More project information can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy47rr-anoka/.

