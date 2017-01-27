Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PUBLICATION

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case No. 02-CV-16-6388

Lori Jean Dauenbaugh

Petitioner

Vs.

David Len West

Respondent.

TO David Len West, THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT:

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Respondent personally appear at the Anoka County Courthouse, 325 East Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota 55303 on February 21, 2017 at 9:00 AM and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Harassment Restraining Order should not be granted.

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts Order.

DATED: January 20, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

LORI MEYER

COURT ADMINISTRATOR

By: /s/ Jacqueline Portugue

Deputy

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 27, 2017

647144