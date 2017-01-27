Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING FOR PUBLICATION

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case No. 02-CV-16-6388
Lori Jean Dauenbaugh
Petitioner
Vs.
David Len West
Respondent.
TO David Len West, THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENT:
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Respondent personally appear at the Anoka County Courthouse, 325 East Main Street, Anoka, Minnesota 55303 on February 21, 2017 at 9:00 AM and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Harassment Restraining Order should not be granted.
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts Order.
DATED: January 20, 2017
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
LORI MEYER
COURT ADMINISTRATOR
By: /s/ Jacqueline Portugue
Deputy
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
January 27, 2017
647144