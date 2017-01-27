Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. FRANCIS

COUNTY OF ANOKA

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the Council) of the City of St. Francis, Anoka County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 6, 2017, at approximately 6:00 p.m., at the Independent School District #15 Offices located at 4115 Ambassador Blvd, St. Francis, Minnesota, relating to the establishment of Development District No. 2 and the establishment of Tax Increment Financing District No. 2-1, and the adoption of the Development Program and Tax increment Financing Plan relating to thereto, all pursuant to and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.124 through 469.134, both inclusive, as amended, and Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.174 through 469.1794, both inclusive, as amended. Copies of the Development Program and Tax Increment Financing Plan as proposed to be adopted, will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall.

The property proposed to be included in Development District No. 2 is described in the Development Program on file in the office of the City Clerk. The property proposed to be included in Tax Increment Financing District No. 2-1 is described in the Tax Increment Financing Plan on file in the office of the City Clerk. The coterminous boundaries of Development District No. 2 and Tax Increment Financing District No. 2-1 are shown in the adjacent map.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or in writing prior to the hearing.

Dated: January 20, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/ Barb Held

City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 27, 2017

645904

http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/01/645904-1.pdf