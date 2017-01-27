Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Coon Rapids Storage located at 9900 Vale Street NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 intends to hold an auction of the goods stored in the following units in default for non-payment of rent. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 2/15/2017 at 10:00am. Unless stated otherwise, the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings.

Dan Sayler; Cynthia Anderson; Shelley Morgan; Raymond Hable; Marc Skowronek; Christie Warner; Keynnalyn Hurt (2 units); Robert Nelson; Jeremiah Wiah.

All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. See manager for details.

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 27, February 3, 2017

