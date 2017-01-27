Ordinances – CITY OF SPRING LAKE PARK

ORDINANCE NO. 435

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 150.005 OF THE CITY CODE RELATING TO BUILDING CODE OPTIONAL CHAPTERS

The City Council of the City of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, ordains as follows:

Section 1. 150.005 (B) of the Spring Lake Park Code of Ordinances is hereby amended as follows:

(B) The following optional provisions identified in the most current edition of the State Building Code are hereby adopted and incorporated as part of the building code for the City of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota:

(1) Minnesota Rules, chapter 1306, Special Fire Protection Systems, subpart 2; and

(2) Minnesota Rules, Chapter 1335, Flood Proofing Regulations; and

(32) International Building Code Appendix J, Grading

Section 2. Effective Date of Ordinance. This ordinance shall be effective from and after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, this 17th day of January, 2017.

APPROVED BY:

Cindy Hansen, Mayor

ATTEST:

Daniel R. Buchholtz,

City Administrator/Clerk

Published in the

Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

January 27, 2017

645129