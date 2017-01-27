Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 02-PR-17-11
Estate of:
Albert J. Loehlein,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents will dated January 11, 2008 under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Linda L. Fenwick and John A. Loehlein whose addresses are: 38Q1 Weaver Court Anoka, MN 5S303; and 15453 Eldorado Street. Andover, MN 55304, respectively, as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representatives have full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: January 18, 2017
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
/s/ Lori Meyer
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant Name:
William F. Huefner
Barna, Guzy & Steffen, Ltd.
200 Coon Rapids Blvd., Suite 400
Minneapolis, MN 55433
Attorney License No: 238855
Telephone: 763-780-8500
FAX: 763-780-1777
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Anoka County UnionHerald
January 27, February 3, 2017
645345