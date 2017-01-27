Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 02-PR-17-19

In Re: Estate of

Patricia Anne Ware,

formerly known as

Patricia A. Clark,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated November 7, 2002. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Eugene S. Ware, whose address is 8330 Terrace Road NE, Spring Lake Park, Minnesota 55432, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 13, 2017

/s/ Karol Bennett,

Registrar

/s/ Lori Meyer,

Court Administrator

John J. Berglund (MN# 7432)

Berglund & Berglund, Ltd

2140 Fourth Avenue North

Anoka Minnesota 55303

Telephone: (763) 427-5950

Facsimile: 763) 427-7136

[email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

January 27, February 3, 2017

645042