School Board – SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11

ANOKA-HENNEPIN SCHOOL DISTRICT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

MINUTES OF MEETING

The School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 held a regular meeting on Monday, December 12, 2016, at the Sandburg Education Center, Anoka, Minnesota.

Chair Heidemann called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.

Chair Heidemann led the pledge of allegiance.

The following members were present: Marci Anderson, William Fields, Bill Harvey, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann and Jeff Simon.

School Board Chair Tom Heidemann opened the Truth in Taxation public hearing. Michelle Vargas, chief financial officer, presented a detailed review of tax levies by category and a total request that would result in flat or decreased rates for taxpayers in 2017. Anoka-Hennepins $92.1 million levy will be reduced by 0.10 percent, an amount that equals 17.28 percent of total district spending. By comparison, funding from state aid equals 71.17 percent and federal aid programs provide 4.26 percent of revenue to fund district programs and services. The public hearing did not provide any comments from taxpayers for School Board consideration as they considered setting the levy.

The School Board recognized students and staff from the following groups and schools. Each of them was given a medal in honor of their achievements. Kathy Eisenschenk, Anoka-Hennepin Indian Education advisor, was named the Outstanding American Indian Home School Liaison of the Year for Minnesota. Todd Protivinsky, Indian Education administrator, presented Eisenschenk for School Board recognition.

Sue Opat, coach of the Anoka-Hennepin Mustangs, presented the soccer physical impairments (PI) division state champion Mustangs for School Board recognition. Team members include Joey Manion, Kai France, Mia France, Ben Schmitz, Nick Schmitz, Tyler Ezell, Mohammed Sahel, Amanda Walen, Michael Arends, Stevey France, Ashanti Lacey, William Rausch, Evan Stern, Aree Bourgoin, Ryan Roth, Jack Johnson, Nackie Dombeck, and Nikki Critchley.

Eric Lehtola, activities director, presented the Andover High School marching band for recognition of their accomplishment as second place finish in the Class A division in the Minnesota Youth in Music Marching Band competition held in October at U.S. Bank Stadium. John Divine serves as band director.

Amy Harnack, Advanced Placement (AP) coordinator, provided an overview of the academic AP recognition program and introduced the 81 Champlin Park High School (CPHS) students who have demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement on AP Exams. Austin Schleusner was named a National AP scholar, which is granted to students who receive an average score of at least four on all AP exams taken, and scores of four or higher on eight or more of these exams. A total of 16 students were named AP Scholar with Distinction, which is granted to students who receive an average score of at least three and a half on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams. AP Scholar with Honors awards were presented to 16 CPHS students. These students earned an average score of at least three and a quarter on all AP exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams. A total of 49 students reached AP Scholar status, a distinction granted to students who receive scores of three or higher on three or more AP Exams.

CONSENT AGENDA

Marci Anderson moved to approve Consent Agenda Items A-F and I, and Board Member Fields requested to remove Items G, Policy 514.0: Bully Prohibition, and H, Policy 4113.0 & HVD Reporting Form Harassment, Violence & Discrimination, for separate discussion. Jeff Simon seconded the motion. Motion carried.

1. Minutes from the November 28, 2016, Board Work session.

2. Personnel items as follows:

RETIREMENTS

A detailed list of the Resignations/Terminations, Layoffs and Recalls, Leave of Absence, Modified Leave of Absence, Appointments, Extra Service Agreements, Curriculum Writing, Behind the Wheel and Cash Disbursements is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 home page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

3. Approved Andover Community Center Ice Rink Lease.

4. Approved Champlin Ice Forum Lease Agreement.

5. Approved 17023B AMSA Fred Moore Ventilation Replacement Phase 2.

6. Approved 17022B Translucent Wall Panel Replacements at RMS, McKinley & University Ave. Elementary.

7. Approved Policy 514.0: Bully Prohibition.

8. Approved Policy 413.0 & HVD Reporting Form-Harassment, Violence & Discrimination.

9. Approved the immunization exclusionsnames and specifics are not included because of data privacy.

After separate discussion of Items G and H, Tom Heidemann moved approval of Items G, Policy 514.0: Bully Prohibition, and H, Policy 4113.0 & HVD Reporting Form Harassment, Violence & Discrimination with a second from Nicole Hayes. Motion carried.

Michele Weitzel addressed the School Board regarding feedback on how student data is shared within the system and with medical partners.

Superintendent Law gave a report to the Board and reviewed the Board calendar. He highlighted pre-legislation events, our Community Legislative breakfast this Thursday at 8:00 a.m., along with a variety of activities with our local legislative partners and organizations. He thanked our elected officials for taking time out of their schedules to learn more about our district last Monday night at our Legislative Delegation to become more informed about our needs as we are heading into our next legislative session. Our Board approved legislative platform focuses on the resources needed to maintain our quality education. Our community survey said that the number of community members that viewed our schools as excellent has doubled in the past five years. Of those community members with concerns about our schools, the common theme was larger class sizes. We would love the opportunity to address this concern, but we will need support from the legislature to reinstate the lower class sizes, and we would need more than a minimum investment to make that happen. Thanks to our officials for listening to us and taking our concerns down to the Capitol. Superintendent Law shared information on MN Reading Corps positions available in most of our elementary schools. The applications are available for next fall to provide individual reading support for hundreds of students. They are an ideal job for college students, retirees or any community members who have a passion to help students learn to read. We have immediate full-time and part-time openings in several sites that last until the end of this school year. He encouraged all those interested to call the district office and make that connection. They are very rewarding jobs, and they are making a difference. Superintendent Law shared that we have had our first stages of 2017 student planning. Kindergarten students will be notified in the next week which elementary school they are slated to attend next fall. Our Specialty Schools are hosting open house events, some were last week and some this week, to offer a variety of program choices. The first application deadline for choosing schools is December 30. Middle and High School students will start registering for next fall shortly after winter break. December 23 January 2 is our scheduled Winter Break, with students returning on January 3.

Michelle Vargas, chief financial officer, presented the 2017 tax levy for School Board approval. Anoka-Hennepins $92.1 million levy will be reduced by 0.10 percent for 2017, an action which will also reduce the school portion of property taxes for homeowners who did not experience an increase in value over 6.5 percent. Tom Heidemann moved to approve Tax Levy Final Certification for Adoption with a second from Marci Anderson. Motion carried.

Chuck Holden, chief operations officer, presented an overview of a new maintenance facility entering service for the district, located near Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids. The facility replaces a facility adjacent to the former district Educational Services Center in Coon Rapids, a building which was sold as part of a plan to repurpose schools and facilities. The board discussed naming the facility the Charles D. Holden Maintenance Facility and is expected to take formal action at an upcoming meeting.

Chair Heidemann proposed under Minnesota State Law 13D.03 sub 1 that they move into a closed session to deal with matters of data privacy. The closed session will be held in the Michael Sullivan Room. Jeff Simon seconded the motion to go into closed session. Motion carried.

Chair Tom Heidemann recessed the meeting at 7:01 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed session at 7:12 p.m. to discuss matters requiring data privacy.

William Fields moved and Bill Harvey seconded the motion to expel student number one for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on September 5, 2017. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, William Fields, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being six votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

The meeting reconvened in open session at 7:16 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed executive session at 7:18 p.m. to discuss negotiations.

Chair Heidemann recessed the meeting at 7:40 p.m. Marci Anderson moved and Bill Harvey seconded the motion to adjourn the meeting. Motion passed.

Published in the

Anoka County Union Herald, Blaine/Spring Lake Park Life

January 27, 2017

646276

http://abcnewspapers.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/01/646276-1.pdf