Spring Lake Park Council approves up to $45M in revenue bonds

The Spring Lake Park City Council Jan. 17 held what is expected to be the final public hearing on property at 1066 County Highway 10.

This seventh public hearing on the property, following Dominium’s applications to build a multifamily senior housing complex there, dealt with the issuance of private activity bonds to support the proposed housing plan.

The council approved a resolution authorizing the issuance, sale and delivery of multifamily housing revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $45 million on a 4-1 vote.

Council Member Barbara Goodboe-Bisschoff opposed the resolution.

The city is in no way liable for private activity bonds.

“The city does not pay debt service or any costs related to this transaction,” City Administrator Dan Buchholtz said. “The bonds have no effect on the city’s credit rating and are not counted against any statutory debt limit. The bonds are not a general obligation of the city, and the city has no legal authority to pay any debt service on the bonds.”

The City Council approved amending the zoning map and creating a new planned unit development district encompassing the former Goony Golf property and several adjacent parcels Dec. 5. The council’s action allows Dominium to build a 194-unit, four-story apartment building to house seniors 50 and older.

A division of Dominium requested the city issue up to $45 million in private activity bonds on its behalf to finance the project.

Architect John Harriss estimates construction will cost $44.8 million and will likely begin this summer.

Whether the developer will receive all $45 million it has requested is up in the air.

The developer applied to the Minnesota Management and Budget office and has yet to hear back from them, which is unusual so far into January, according to Andy Pratt, bond counsel.

Court proceedings on another project have held things up, he said.

Only one resident spoke at the public hearing, Suzanne Bickford, whose home on Manor Street will be right next to a parking lot on the development’s east side.

Bickford was upset that the housing complex is for residents 50 and older when she was notified that it would be for residents 55 and older.

“I don’t want to be railroaded into something I was not notified of,” she said. “Next week is it going to be 45-plus?”

Council Member Goodboe-Bisschoff also objected to the age requirement changing from 55 to 50.

“It’s not a senior place, is it? It’s affordable housing,” she said. “I do believe that the citizens of this community have the right to know this.”

Buchholtz reminded all in attendance that zoning was already approved and was not the subject of the public hearing.

“The zoning is irrelevant at this point,” he said.

In an interview, Buchholtz said the minimum age of 55 was listed mistakenly in the ordinance initially approved by the council in December. Because paperwork from the applicant and a memo from the city planner made available to the public prior to any public hearings on zoning listed the a minimum age as 50, there was no need to re-notify residents. Council adopted a correction to the ordinance in a special meeting Jan. 9.

“We’re past all of those things,” Council Member Bob Nelson said at the meeting. “Now we’re on to the issuance of those bonds.”

As of early this week, neither the applicant nor the city had heard from the Minnesota Management and Budget office. Buchholtz expected to hear from the office soon.

