UnionHerald crime briefs from the Jan. 27, 2017, edition

Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

A 33-year-old man is being accused in Anoka County District Court of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and breaking items in her Coon Rapids apartment.

Darion Anton Taylor, of Brooklyn Park, was arraigned Jan. 10 in Anoka County District Court on felony charges of first-degree burglary and domestic assault by strangulation.

According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police responded to a 911 call from an apartment on Jay Street during the early morning hours of Jan. 7. Police spoke with a woman who claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Taylor, had broken into her apartment, broken items and assaulted her.

The victim alleged that she was sleeping in her bedroom when she heard glass breaking and woke up to find Taylor in her bedroom. She claimed that he grabbed her neck, told her to look at all the damage he caused and slammed her to the ground.

She said he took her into the living room and again grabbed her by the neck so hard that she had trouble breathing. She saw many broken items around the apartment, including televisions, furniture and other household furnishings. The victim believes that Taylor used a 50-pound barbell she saw laying on the floor to smash her patio window to get into the apartment, according to the complaint.

The victim also claimed that Taylor had been sending threatening texts to her in the recent past, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Man accused of selling meth

A Coon Rapids man accused of selling meth has been charged in Anoka County District Court.

Jeffrey Jones Drexler, 35, was arraigned Jan. 5 on four felony charges, including one count of first-degree drug possession and three counts of second-degree drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint, an Anoka-Hennepin Drug Task Force officer had received information from a confidential informant that Drexler was selling substantial amounts of meth. The officer saw cell phone messages talking of a planned sale.

While under surveillance, authorities saw confidential informants buy meth from Drexler on two occasions in January 2016 in Anoka County. The total amount of meth sold was 10.5 grams, according to the complaint.

Anoka-Hennepin Drug Task Force officers arrested Drexler on March 10, 2016, while he was at a Brooklyn Park gas station. They searched his car and found 6.6 grams of meth inside, according to the complaint.

Drexler was convicted in September 2010 in Anoka County on a felony charge of drug possession in the fifth-degree.

~ Eric Hagen

Computer stolen in burglary

A laptop computer was stolen in a burglary at a Coon Rapids residence while the homeowner was gone Jan. 17.

According to the Coon Rapids Police report, the man left his home on the 13000 block of Vintage Street NW at 8:35 a.m. with the front door double locked, the rear lower- level patio door locked with wooden security sticks in the door and his computer in the lower-level living room.

When he returned home about 9:30 p.m., he found a shoe propping open the garage service door, the lower-level window broken, the rear patio door ajar with the security sticks pulled out and his computer missing, the report states.

Police canvassed the area and learned that a neighbor had heard a loud crashing noise about 7 p.m. coming from the victim’s residence.

~ Peter Bodley

Passengers injured in crash, driver charged

A 37-year-old man is facing three felony charges of criminal vehicular operation for allegedly being drunk when he was driving and crashed a vehicle.

Charles Brandon Stelzner, of Chisago City, was arraigned Jan. 18 in Anoka County District Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at 1:25 a.m. Jan. 15 to a one-vehicle crash in East Bethel in the area of 221st Avenue and Luann Drive.

Deputies found out that Stelzner had been driving a black Kia Sorento that crashed. He told police he was the designated driver, but allegedly admitted to having four beers and two shots of alcohol at the Moonshine Whiskey Bar and Grill with his friends. He said he and seven other friends were in the SUV, according to the complaint.

In a statement after he was arrested, Stelzner allegedly told police that he was driving too fast around a curve and went into a ditch. Stelzner registered a preliminary breath test of 0.146 blood alcohol concentration and a search warrant to get a blood sample for testing was obtained, according to the complaint.

One passenger had a severely fractured left ankle and needed surgery. Another passenger had neck and back injuries and a more complete diagnosis was not available when the criminal complaint was filed. A third passenger had a fractured cheek bone and a cut on the face. A fourth passenger had a broken nose and a laceration to the bridge of a nose, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Man caught trying to break into Coon Rapids home

A 20-year-old man is facing another felony burglary charge in Anoka County District Court stemming from a Jan. 17 incident in Coon Rapids.

Matthew Jacob Allen was arraigned Jan. 19 in Anoka County District Court on a felony charge of first-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge or tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman residing in the 11600 block of Redwood Street called the police at 4:48 a.m. Jan. 17 to report a man who was trying to break into her home.

She told Coon Rapids officers that she saw a shadow of someone looking through the window of her laundry room. She could not see a face, but could tell this person was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. She turned on the room light and the person ran away. She called 911 and saw that her window screen had been partially cut and removed, according to the complaint.

The woman’s husband said he immediately went outside as his wife was calling 911. He followed a fresh set of footprints in the snow and found a man going through a vehicle parked in a driveway of another residence down the block.

The man, later identified as Allen, said the car was his when in fact he had broken into it, according to the complaint.

The husband told this guy what happened and to call 911 or alert him if he saw anything suspicious. The husband started to walk away and Allen started to follow him. He asked to go inside and use their phone and the husband did not let him do this, but gave him his cell phone. The police arrived around this time.

Police pulled over a suspicious vehicle driving in the area and several occupants said they had dropped off Allen shortly before police had arrived, according to the complaint.

Allen has another active case in Anoka County District Court. According to the complaint for this other case, law enforcement found Allen sleeping in a Blaine park on Nov. 1, 2016. Authorities found Allen had large amounts of jewelry and other items that did not belong to him.

A home near the park where Allen was found had been burglarized earlier that day. Items stolen from that home were found on Allen and along a trail in the park leading to where Allen was sleeping, according to the complaint.

Allen pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2016, in Anoka County District Court on a felony charge of second-degree burglary for this case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 2 for this one case.

He will make another court appearance on Feb. 13 for the Coon Rapids incident, according to court records.

~ Eric Hagen

Man sentenced for breaking into apartments

A 24-year-old man who entered two Coon Rapids apartments, kissing and fondling one woman before stealing items, was sentenced Jan. 9 in Anoka County District Court.

Handful Pour, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced on a felony charge of first-degree burglary and a gross misdemeanor charge of criminal sexual conduct in the fifth-degree. He was given a jail sentence of 180 days, but given credit for 14 days served.

According to the criminal complaint, Coon Rapids police on March 13, 2016, were called to an apartment building in the 11700 block of Zea Street NW. A woman reported that a man she did not know had just left her apartment after stealing items.

A man who matched a description of the suspect was found walking outside the apartment building toward his car after police had set up a perimeter. He was arrested and allegedly found to be in possession of stolen credit cards belonging to the two victims, both who identified him as the man who walked into their apartment units.

One woman told police that she woke up to find a man kissing her and touching her butt underneath her clothes. He ran out of the apartment and she saw him steal a credit card. Another woman saw a man she did not know in her apartment. He ran away when she confronted him, according to the complaint.

Both woman later found that besides credit cards, this man had also stolen DVDs, wine and food. All of this was found abandoned in the hallways of the apartment building. Officers found one of the stolen credit cards laying on the floor of Pour’s car and other stolen credit cards in his pockets, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen