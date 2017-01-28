Hanson overpass funding top legislative priority for Coon Rapids

State funding for the Hanson Boulevard railroad overpass project is the top priority of the Coon Rapids City Council at the 2017 session of the Minnesota Legislature.

The council Jan. 17 approved a list of legislative priorities after discussions at a Jan. 10 work session.

The Anoka County Board in November 2016 placed the Hanson overpass at the top of its list of projects for which it will actively lobby at the Legislature.

According to City Manager Matt Stemwedel, the city, in conjunction with the county, will request a 50 percent match, $12.6 million, from the state to help fund the project.

The project stalled last year when the 2016 Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill that would have earmarked the state’s share, a 50 percent match for other sources of funding that had been committed to the estimated $25.2 million cost.

The county has committed $2.52 million (10 percent) to the project cost, and the city has pledged $1.26 million (5 percent), while the Counties Transit Improvement Board has approved 30 percent, or $7.5 million of the estimated project total, but that is contingent on the Legislature approving the state’s share, so is BNSF Railway’s 5 percent share, or $1.26 million.

Final design work has continued with the county and city contributions, but necessary right-of-way acquisition has been put on hold.

“We are hopeful of securing the funds because we can’t do much more without them,” Stemwedel said at the work session.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mark Dayton proposed a $1.5 billion bonding bill for 2017 that includes the $12.6 million for the Hanson project, while legislation for the overpass funding has been introduced in both the Minnesota Senate and House.

Jan. 12 Rep. Mark Uglem, R-Champlin; Rep. Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park; and Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, signed on to the House bill, which was referred to the transportation finance committee.

DFL State Sens. John Hoffman, Champlin, and Jerry Newton, Coon Rapids, Jan. 17 co-authored the Senate legislation, which was referred to the capital investment committee.

“Things are moving along in the House and Senate,” said Mayor Jerry Koch.

The city’s second 2017 legislative priority is a five-year tax increment financing district extension for Port Riverwalk to allow the city to retain additional tax increment for future development assistance and recover costs associated with the initial purchase of the property on the south side Coon Rapids Boulevard between Egret Boulevard and Avocet Street.

According to Stemwedel, the city’s third priority is state funding for improvements within the Highway 10/169 corridor, including construction of an underpass at Fairoak Avenue and a full interchange at Thurston Avenue in the city of Anoka as well as adding one lane of traffic on east and west Highway 10 between Hanson and Round Lake boulevards in Coon Rapids.

Once these projects have been funded, the Highway 10 local government coalition, of which Coon Rapids is a member, will be seeking state funding for Highway 10 grade-separated intersections at Sunfish Lake and Ramsey boulevards in the city of Ramsey, Stemwedel said.

According to Koch, working together as a coalition can achieve more than cities can individually.

As part of its legislative priorities, the council is also supporting initiatives to fully complete connections and expand capacity along the TH 610 and I-94 corridor.This includes a full interchange at TH 610 and Coon Rapids Boulevard.

“I like that,” Koch said.