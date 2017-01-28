North Metro Home and Garden Show Feb. 4

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The 19th annual North Metro Home and Garden Show is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. The 19th annual North Metro Home and Garden Show is free to attend. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the National Sports Center in Blaine. Courtesy of Marsha Wagner

Hours of the show are between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The location is in the Sport Expo Center, 1740 105th Ave. NE. There is no admission fee.

Approximately 60 vendors are signed up to showcase every type of home improvement project imaginable from roofing projects, to kitchen remodels to home additions and much more, according to the show’s organizer, Marsha Wagner.

A full list of vendors along with the seminar schedule can be found at www.NorthMetroHomeandGarden.com.

Last year was the first when the show had a specific “green living” category to highlight vendors who emphasize environmentally friendly projects.

This year, a new twist on the show is an “ugly room” contest. People who live in the cities of Blaine, Columbia Heights, Fridley and Mounds View are invited to take pictures of rooms in their own homes that they think are ugly.

Wagner said an “ugly room” could have dated colors, flooring, furniture and decor, for instance. To provide some examples for the contest flyer, she did a Google Images search for ugly rooms and used some of the pictures she found.

Contestants must use pictures from homes that they own and live in. Rental properties are not eligible. This contest is only open to residents is Blaine, Columbia Heights, Fridley and Mounds View because these are the four sponsor cities for the North Metro Home and Garden Show.

he winner will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and the winner must be present at the show to receive the grand prize of $1,000 in gift cards donated by Home Depot

Interested contestants from any of these four communities must register by Jan. 30. More details on the contest and information on where to send the photos can be found at www.NorthMetroHomeandGarden.com.

“We thought it would be a fun way to draw people into the show,” Wagner said.

Door prizes will be handed out at the home show and there is a kids activity area that will include a face painter.

The Kris Lindahl Team-RE/MAX Results is the main show sponsor. The co-sponsors are Custom Fireplace and Chimney Care, Trio Landscaping, Stevens Insulation, LLC, Quarve Contracting, Inc., and Innovative Basement Systems.

Seminars

Four seminars, each lasting 50 minutes, are scheduled throughout the North Metro Home and Garden Show.

Lynda Ellis, an Anoka County Master Gardener through the University of Minnesota Extension Service’s program, will be giving a presentation at 10 a.m. on how to use water wisely. Ellis will speak about the effects of soil texture on water movement and availability to plants and recommendations for watering trees and shrubs.

At 11 a.m., Anoka County Master Gardener Linda Anderson will be focusing on the value of preserving natural habitats for pollinators.

The noon seminar will give listeners some ideas on colors to use for their home remodeling project, including the latest popular trends. Abi Zechmeister is leading this session.

The last session of the day begins at 1 p.m. Sarah Pickins from The Kris Lindahl Team-Re/MAX Results will be talking about the real estate market and how to maximize your home value. This presentation is designed for everyone from someone looking to buy a home for the first time to the experienced homeowners.

