SLP’s Toner competes at International Bowl

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Donald (Trey) Toner III, a 14-year-old freshman at Spring Lake Park, took part in the International Bowl VIII on Jan. 17. His Under-16 Select Team lost 37-16 to Football Alberta at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Toner caught one pass for four yards, the only tight end on the team with a reception. He was the only player from Minnesota on the roster.

International Bowl VIII features practices, activities, jamborees and games for four high school-aged U.S. National Teams as well as U.S. Select Teams. The games are a collaboration of USA Football and Football Canada, the sport’s national governing bodies in each country, along with the Japan American Football Association.