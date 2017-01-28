Trio of Blaine football players to continue playing at collegiate level

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Shea (11) and Sam Gerrety (13) were leaders on Blaine’s defense and both have committed to St. Thomas. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Blaine football players Kurtis Weigand and Sam Gerrety announced last week their commitment to continue their playing careers at the college level. Weigand tweeted on Jan. 19 his commitment to play at the University of Minnesota Duluth, a Division II school. Gerrety announced on his Twitter account on Jan. 22 to play at St. Thomas, a Division III program. Sam joins his brother Shea, who committed to play for the Tommies in December.

Weigand caught 35 passes for 774 yards and six touchdowns in 2016 for the Bengals. Shea led Blaine with 116 tackles and added six tackles for loss and five sacks as a linebacker. Sam, a defensive back, added 48 tackles and seven interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.

The Bengals finished 9-3 in 2016, advancing to the Class 6A semifinals where they lost 21-20 to the eventual state champions Totino-Grace.