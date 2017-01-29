Anoka Masonic Lodge’s efforts support ACBC Food Shelf

On Sept. 17th 2016, Anoka Lodge hosted the annual Ribs, Bibs and Blues Fest as a fundraiser for the ACBC Food Shelf. Entertainment was provided by The Long Time Gone Bluegrass Band, along with Layzee Squirrel & Friends.
Food was donated by the Bones Brothers competition BBQ team. Food, music, kids activities and more were offered for just the cost of a free will donation.
More than $3,500 were raised that day, with other donations coming in shortly after. This amount was matched by the Grand Lodge of Minnesota, and on Jan. 4 a check was presented to Brianne Nelson of ACBC Food Shelf in the amount of $7,915.86.