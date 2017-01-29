Anoka Masonic Lodge’s efforts support ACBC Food Shelf

On Jan. 4, the Anoka Masonic Lodge made a big donation with Past Master Paul Agustin (left) presenting a check to ACBC Food Shelf Manager Brianne Nelson, along with Sitting Master of Anoka Lodge Terrance M. Schaffer. Photo submitted

On Sept. 17th 2016, Anoka Lodge hosted the annual Ribs, Bibs and Blues Fest as a fundraiser for the ACBC Food Shelf. Entertainment was provided by The Long Time Gone Bluegrass Band, along with Layzee Squirrel & Friends.

Food was donated by the Bones Brothers competition BBQ team. Food, music, kids activities and more were offered for just the cost of a free will donation.

More than $3,500 were raised that day, with other donations coming in shortly after. This amount was matched by the Grand Lodge of Minnesota, and on Jan. 4 a check was presented to Brianne Nelson of ACBC Food Shelf in the amount of $7,915.86.