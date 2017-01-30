Anoka County History: The power of personal history and how to preserve it

By Rebecca Ebnet Mavencamp

Contributing Writer

Our job at the History Center is to talk history – specifically, the study of past events, the preservation of the events, and the maintenance of personal records that tell a story. So what does this all mean for us today if all we’re doing is looking back on life? For your family, it means knowing who they are and where they came from. It means knowing you as a person, not just as a parent or aunt or cousin. It means medical history. It means pride in the personal relationships, successes, failures, growth. It means being able to see the generations change from farmers to white collar workers and back again. From immigrants to citizens. It means that experiences can be cherished, valued, relived, or copied.

But, it also means work. Work today, that people tomorrow can use. And we call it “oral history.”

You may be in the process of cleaning out your home of many years, eager to shift to a smaller apartment or townhome. You may be doing the same thing for a parent. Your children may be the ones helping you move — and maybe you’re not so eager to do it. If any of these sound familiar, fear not.

The biggest thing to remember through any cleanout process is that things must be tossed. However, achieving this goal in a compassionate and understanding manner is of vital importance. How do you decide whether the broken Christmas tree ornament in your hand is a gift from a dear friend who passed away but you don’t know that or is it really is just a broken ornament that never got thrown away?

This is a prime time to collect memories. You may not want to keep the tattered quilt with moth holes in it. Fair enough. Why is it important? Did Aunt Nellie make it during the war with thread she bartered for with butter she churned? Or was it purchased from JC Penney and just happened to be well-loved? Even then, what makes it loved? Why is it dear? Or is it?

Turn on your tape recorder and leave it sit in the corner. Talk about the items as they come out of the cabinets, drawers, and closets. Put the past in the hands of your family. Recount the tales, no matter how short or long — empower your children to be able to tell the great-great-grandchildren who you were. Countless lifetimes have been lost for lack of a listener with a recorder.

For the community, sharing your story as an oral history means helping to create, or in some cases, maintain, a sense of identity. When you hear “Anoka” you think rivers and logging. When you hear “Centerville” it’s archeology and French heritage that come to mind. Coon Rapids and Blaine? Their identity is a bit newer, thanks to the Suburban tract housing of the 1950s and 60s that overlaid the agriculture and swamps. What role have you played in your community? Are you a lifelong teacher? Did you serve on the fire department or in a group like the Lion’s? Do you belong to Veterans clubs, sewing circles, churches, swim clubs, country clubs … historical societies? Did you build your house or does it have its own history that you’ve blended in with? Did you work inside or outside the county? How do you think that changed your view of your neighborhood?

Unfortunately, not all of your personal items can be saved. There’s just too much. But stories shared on tape or the written page take up little space by comparison and their impact is immeasurable. So how do you see yourself and those you love? Your legacy is in your hands — quite literally. But it’s also in your head. And your house. And if you need a little help? That’s our job. Please consider attending the oral history training Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the museum to get started!

Rebecca Ebnet Mavencamp is the executive director of the Anoka County Historical Society.