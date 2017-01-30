Blaine extends lobbyist contract for 105th project

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

The reconstruction of 105th Avenue reconstruction was back before the Blaine City Council on Jan. 5. The city of Blaine hopes that 2017 is the year it gets money from the state of Minnesota to improve 105th Avenue. Blaine wants to add a median, roundabouts, extend sidewalks, add landscaping and more lighting to this road between Highway 65 and Radisson Road. It is requesting state money because 105th Avenue passes in front of the state-owned land of the National Sports Center. Photo by Eric Hagen

The council hopes this is the year that the Minnesota Legislature approves funding to get this project started. Last year’s session ended with no funding for projects in the bonding bill, which included 105th Avenue.

“Hopefully we get this done,” said Mayor Tom Ryan.

To keep this project on the forefront for state legislators’ minds who may forget that 105th Avenue passes in front of the state-owned land of the National Sports Center, drawing athletes from all over the state and world, the city of Blaine hired a lobbyist in January 2016.

The council extended the contract with Lockridge Grindal Nauen, P.L.L.P. for the second time since the original agreement was signed.

The updated contract is $3,250 per month and runs throughout 2017 for a total cost of $39,000. The city paid this firm $30,000 between January and July of 2016 and then the council extended the contract last August through the end of 2016 for $9,000.

Republican Reps. Nolan West, Blaine, and Linda Runbeck, Circle Pines, first introduced a bill requesting funding for 105th Avenue on Jan. 12. They introduced a second bill on Jan. 17.

On the Senate side, Sen. Jerry Newton, DFL-Jerry Newton, introduced two companion bills on Jan. 17. Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, who represents an east portion of Blaine, is also offering his support, according to Council Member Dave Clark.

“Our local legislators are going to bat for us and it’s appreciated,” Clark said.

City Manager Clark Arneson said Blaine has been using the $1.1 million it received from Anoka County for taking on the ownership of this road for paying this lobbying contract.

The city estimates it will cost more than $6 million to reconstruct 105th Avenue. Blaine does not want to just repave the road. It believes that a median, roundabouts and extended trails will make it easier for traffic and pedestrians to get through the area.

Besides the money from Anoka County, the city will be using tax increment financing and state gas tax revenue to pay its share, according to Arneson.

The local state legislators are requesting the state to contribute $3.25 million from either a bonding bill or the state’s general fund.

105th Avenue was not included in the bonding bill Gov. Mark Dayton presented earlier this month.

“I am open to whatever route the Legislature determines is the best way to fund this project, which is why I’m offering two options,” West said.

Newton also spoke about his efforts to get funding for a Hanson Boulevard railroad overpass and widening Highway 10 in Coon Rapids.

“I am committed to upholding promises I’ve made to constituents to improve our transportation system,” Newton said.

