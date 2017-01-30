Blaine police reports

Theft, Burglary

• On Jan. 15 in the 11000 block of Ulysses Street NE, a woman was arrested for shoplifting.

• On Jan. 15 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE, two women were arrested for shoplifting from Wal-Mart.

• On Jan. 16 in the 200 block of 103rd Avenue NE, a vehicle was stolen.

• On Jan. 16 in the 200 block of 99th Avenue NE, a theft from a storage locker was reported.

• On Jan. 17 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for shoplifting from Herberger’s.

• On Jan. 17 in the 1000 block of Kissel Street NE, a theft from vehicle was reported.

• On Jan. 17 in the 9200 block of 7th Street NE, a residential burglary was reported.

• On Jan. 17 in the 11000 block of Central Avenue NE, a theft from a locked storage locker was reported.

• On Jan. 18 in the 1100 block of 4th Street NE, a report of a daytime residential burglary was made. There were no signs of forced entry.

• On Jan. 18 in the 3100 block of Rodeo Drive NE, a cargo trailer was stolen.

• On Jan. 20 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE, three women stole clothing from Victoria’s Secret and fled in a waiting vehicle.

• On Jan. 20 in the 600 block of Northtown Drive NE, a man was arrested for stealing from Burlington Coat Factory.

Assaults

• On Jan. 15 in the 12000 block of University Avenue NE, police were called to an incident in which people trying to sell marijuana were assaulted and robbed of their cell phones.

DWIs

• On Jan. 15 at the intersection of 85th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE, a traffic stop was made because the driver was crossing the center line. A male driver was arrested for DWI.

• On Jan. 18 in the 3200 block of 109th Avenue NE, a man was arrested for DWI.

• On Jan. 20 in the 10000 block of Polk Street NE, a man was arrested for DWI and felony drug crimes after police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Miscellaneous

• On Jan. 19 in the 11000 block of Central Avenue NE, a woman and man were arrested for felony and gross misdemeanor weapons violations and outstanding warrants following a police check on a suspicious vehicle.

• On Jan. 20 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and 85th Avenue NE, a woman was arrested for tax evasion and an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop.