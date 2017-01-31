Arnell V. Beckman formerly of Elk River and Coon Rapids, passed away January 27th, 2017.

Preceded in death by wife Janet Beckman.

Survived by sons and daughter, Brad (Christine), Janell Ducklow (Tim), Steve (LoRae), Jeff (Julie) and David, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Throughout his life Arnell taught agriculture, sold real estate, owned and operated Arnel Oil, Arnel Trucking and Beckman Berries, which fulfilled his lifelong passion for farming. He was a WWII Veteran and long time member of Gideons International.

Funeral services Saturday, February 4, at 11 a.m. Oak Haven Church, 1555 Constance Blvd NE, Ham Lake. Visitation prior to the service 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. Interment fort Snelling Cemetery, Monday at 10:45 a.m.