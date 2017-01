Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

(Photo by Sam Herder)

Blaine football standout Chase Harper announced his commitment on Jan. 25 to continue his playing career at the University of St. Thomas.

In 2016, Harper rushed 267 times for 1,429 yards and 21 touchdowns. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and 119.1 yards per game.

St. Thomas is a Division III program that plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.