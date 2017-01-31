Herd’s notebook

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Observations, thoughts and notes from the last week in local, regional and national sports:

Patrick O’Donnell, a senior outfielder for the Augustana baseball team and an Andover High School graduate, was selected as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference preseason Player of the Year.

O’Donnell was an all-American and all-conference selection last season with 102 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 63 RBIs and 61 runs scored. He was third in the country in batting average at .468.

Augustana was picked to finish third in the NSIC preseason coaches poll.

A number of area student-athletes were named on the eighth annual NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winners list. The honor, named after the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is given to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate.

Below are the names, college, sport, hometown and major:

-Ryan Rumpca, Bemidji State, baseball, Ramsey, engineering technology

-Christine Szurek, Bemidji State, soccer, Andover, business administration

-Sierra Trost, Minnesota Crookston, volleyball, Ham Lake, biology

-Eliza Jacob, Northern State, swimming, Anoka, elementary education

-Brenna Giddings, Southwest Minnesota State, soccer, Anoka, psychology

Two wrestlers will represent Coon Rapids at the ninth grade state tournament. The section state qualifier was held in Anoka, where the top two wrestlers advance to the state tournament in Champlin Park this weekend.

Dalan Jones won the 126-pound weight class by winning all three of his matches. Gavin Layton placed second by winning three of four matches.

Maple Grove edged the Anoka gymnastics team 144.225-143.475 on Jan. 26. Placewinners for Anoka were:

Vault

1st Hannah Tuomela 9.4

2nd Adreanna Willodson 9.325

Bars

1st Hannah Tuomela 9.4

Beam

1st Hannah Tuomela 9.55

2nd Anna Jouppi 9.5

Floor

1st Hannah Tuomela 9.5

3rd Anna Jouppi 9.45

5th Adreanna Willodson 9.375

All around

1st Hannah Tuomela 37.85

2nd Adreanna Willodson 35.95

