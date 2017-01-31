Life Looking Back for Jan. 27

Blaine gets new police chief

Lieutenant Clayton Hogie of the Blaine Police Department will be taking over officially as Blaine’s new police chief Feb. 8. Hogie has been with the Blaine Police department since 1961, when he was offered a job as a patrolman and decided that he would like to get into police work.

– 40 years ago, Jan. 28, 1977

Blaine, SLP win float awards

The floats of both Blaine and Spring Lake Park won awards in the Jan. 24 King Boreas Grande Day Parade, part of the St. Paul Winter Carnival celebration. The President’s award went to the city of Blaine float and Spring Lake Park won the King Boreas award. More than 125 units participated in the parade through downtown St. Paul.

– 30 years ago, Jan. 30, 1987

Rare owls spotted in Blaine area

A number of northern owls, usually not found in Anoka County or even the state, have come south this winter looking for a bite to eat. About a month ago, a northern hawk owl, a rare visitor, was spotted in the area of 101st and University in Blaine, according to Walt Huss, a Coon Rapids wildlife photographer.

– 20 years ago, Jan. 24, 1997

• Compiled by Eric Hagen

Editor’s note: “Looking Back” is reprinted exactly as the items first appeared.