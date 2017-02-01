Anoka wrestling team wins Orono Invite

Six Anoka wrestlers took first and five more placed second at the Orono Invite on Jan. 28 as the Tornadoes took home the first-place trophy. (Submitted Photo)

The Anoka wrestling team won the Orono Invite with 266.0 team points on Jan. 28.

Six Tornadoes placed first at the invite: Ryley Emery (113 pounds), Colby Njos (120), Dylan Droegemuller (126), Scott Springer (132), Tyler Eischens (138) and Calvin Germinaro-Nahring (152). Germinaro-Nahring was also voted the most outstanding wrestler.

Five more Anoka wrestlers took second place: Jason Rollins (145), Jackson Street (170), Dalton Miller (182), Evan DeChene (195) and Brandon Frankfurth (285).

Anoka is currently ranked No. 3 in Minnesota Class AA and 39th in the country.