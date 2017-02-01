Sports

Anoka wrestling team wins Orono Invite

Six Anoka wrestlers took first and five more placed second at the Orono Invite on Jan. 28 as the Tornadoes took home the first-place trophy. (Submitted Photo)
The Anoka wrestling team won the Orono Invite with 266.0 team points on Jan. 28.

Six Tornadoes placed first at the invite: Ryley Emery (113 pounds), Colby Njos (120), Dylan Droegemuller (126), Scott Springer (132), Tyler Eischens (138) and Calvin Germinaro-Nahring (152). Germinaro-Nahring was also voted the most outstanding wrestler.

Five more Anoka wrestlers took second place: Jason Rollins (145), Jackson Street (170), Dalton Miller (182), Evan DeChene (195) and Brandon Frankfurth (285).

Anoka is currently ranked No. 3 in Minnesota Class AA and 39th in the country.