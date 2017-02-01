Area athletes sign NLIs on National Signing Day

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Six Blaine football players signed their National Letter of Intents on Feb. 1 to play at the college level. Front row L to R: Sam Gerrety, Max Bautch and Shea Gerrety. Back row L to R: Chase Harper, Kurtis Weigand and Austin Olson. (Photo by Sam Herder)

Blaine football added one last cherry on top to its successful school year on Feb. 1. Six players who led the Bengals to the Class 6A semifinals signed their National Letter of Intents to play college football.

Running back Chase Harper, linebacker Shea Gerrety, defensive back Sam Gerrety and defensive end Austin Olson signed on to play at St. Thomas, a Division III program in St. Paul.

Wide receiver Kurtis Weigand signed his NLI to play at Minnesota Duluth, a Division II program. Linebacker Max Bautch will play at North Dakota State, who plays in Division I FCS.

“We usually get a couple, so it’s a little higher than normal,” Blaine head coach Tom Develice said. “It’s pretty cool to see, to have six guys going on to play college football. A lot of them are local, so we’ll be able to see them play, which will be really fun for us on Saturdays.”

Several other area athletes also made it official on National Signing Day.

Andover

Sarina Smith, volleyball, Southwest State University

Megan Vatne, women’s soccer, University of Minnesota Duluth

Anoka

Sydney Randall, women’s soccer, University of Nebraska-Omaha

Maddie Perry, women’s soccer, Bethany Lutheran

Kailey Cameron, women’s hockey, Trine University

PJ Lombard, football, Minnesota State University – Moorhead

Ryan Wesp, football, Augustana University

Cole Voller, football, St. John’s University

DeTon Hart, football, North Dakota State College of Science

Jacob Weisser, football, Augsburg College

Cole Kocvosky, lacrosse, Marymount University

Landon Max, baseball, Iowa Central Community College

Gavin Matson, men’s soccer, Bethel University

Donny Guimont, men’s soccer, University of Wisconsin – Parkside

Jake Peterson, men’s soccer, University of Wisconsin – Parkside

Tyler Hayft, men’s soccer, Bethel University

Spring Lake Park

Josh Ojile, football, University of Minnesota Duluth

Zach Ojile, football, University of Minnesota Duluth

Anthony Fleischfresser, track and field, Minnesota

St. Francis

Blake Huebner, football, Winona State University

