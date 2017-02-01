Area athletes sign NLIs on National Signing Day

Blaine football added one last cherry on top to its successful school year on Feb. 1. Six players who led the Bengals to the Class 6A semifinals signed their National Letter of Intents to play college football.
Running back Chase Harper, linebacker Shea Gerrety, defensive back Sam Gerrety and defensive end Austin Olson signed on to play at St. Thomas, a Division III program in St. Paul.
Wide receiver Kurtis Weigand signed his NLI to play at Minnesota Duluth, a Division II program. Linebacker Max Bautch will play at North Dakota State, who plays in Division I FCS.
“We usually get a couple, so it’s a little higher than normal,” Blaine head coach Tom Develice said. “It’s pretty cool to see, to have six guys going on to play college football. A lot of them are local, so we’ll be able to see them play, which will be really fun for us on Saturdays.”
Several other area athletes also made it official on National Signing Day.
Andover
Sarina Smith, volleyball, Southwest State University
Megan Vatne, women’s soccer, University of Minnesota Duluth
Anoka
Sydney Randall, women’s soccer, University of Nebraska-Omaha
Maddie Perry, women’s soccer, Bethany Lutheran
Kailey Cameron, women’s hockey, Trine University
PJ Lombard, football, Minnesota State University – Moorhead
Ryan Wesp, football, Augustana University
Cole Voller, football, St. John’s University
DeTon Hart, football, North Dakota State College of Science
Jacob Weisser, football, Augsburg College
Cole Kocvosky, lacrosse, Marymount University
Landon Max, baseball, Iowa Central Community College
Gavin Matson, men’s soccer, Bethel University
Donny Guimont, men’s soccer, University of Wisconsin – Parkside
Jake Peterson, men’s soccer, University of Wisconsin – Parkside
Tyler Hayft, men’s soccer, Bethel University
Spring Lake Park
Josh Ojile, football, University of Minnesota Duluth
Zach Ojile, football, University of Minnesota Duluth
Anthony Fleischfresser, track and field, Minnesota
St. Francis
Blake Huebner, football, Winona State University