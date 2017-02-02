Anoka awarded $7M for Fairoak

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, along with Anoka County and cities in the northwest metro continue to chip away at plans for in the Highway 10 corridor to improve safety and mitigate congestion. Future plans for the Fairoak Avenue area include an underpass at the Highway 10 intersection. Courtesy of the city of Anoka

The latest win was a $7 million grant award for the city of Anoka, earmarked for the construction of an underpass at Fairoak Avenue and Highway 10.

The federal funding comes through a biennial regional solicitation the city applied for in 2016. The program allocates federal funding for regionally significant transportation projects. Administered by the Metropolitan Council and its Transportation Advisory Board, $120 million was awarded for road projects as part of the 2016 regional solicitation.

The Fairoak area project is estimated to cost $33.3 million. The city of Anoka has also committed $2 million to the project, and according to City Manager Greg Lee the city, in conjunction with MnDOT and Anoka County, will continue to pursue other funding sources.

The Fairoak area project was identified as a top regional priority in MnDOT’s 2014 Highway 10 Access Planning Study.

Early plans called for a closing of the intersection at but that didn’t sit well with Anoka’s staff or City Council.

What transpired was a plan to extend West Main Street and keep the neighborhoods on the north and south sides of Highway 10 connected.

The Highway 10/169 Coalition will be pursuing funding in the 2017 Legislative session for all improvements in the city of Anoka, which along with the Fairoak project also includes an interchange at Thurston Avenue. The coalition is also advocating for a third lane on Highway 10 from Hanson Boulevard to Round Lake Boulevard in Coon Rapids.

