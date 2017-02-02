Basketball teams enter second half of the regular season

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

The second half of the high school basketball season is already underway. Teams are looking to continue peaking as key conference games finish.

Girls playoffs begin in late February with the state tournament beginning March 14.

The boys begin section playoffs in early March before the state tournament from March 22-25.

Here’s a look at how all the area teams are doing at this point in the season.

All records and statistics are as of Jan. 30.

Andover girls Amanda Dagostino is averaging 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for Andover. (Photos by Sam Herder and Bill Jones)

Andover’s six-game winning streak was snapped on Jan. 27 at Elk River, but the stretch of wins has helped the Huskies to a 12-6 overall record and 7-4 mark in the Northwest Suburban Conference.

Jolene Daninger has played a big part in that, averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Andover boys

The Huskies are 6-10 overall and 3-6 in the NWSC. Andover has won just one time in its last seven games, with four of those being decided by five points or less.

Logan Rezac continues to fill up the stats sheet, averaging 26.4 points per game.

Anoka girls

Anoka sits at 9-8 overall and 6-5 in the NWSC. It’s been a back-and-forth season for the Tornadoes as far as wins and losses.

Anoka is well-balanced in scoring with Brittany Bongartz leading the way at 17.4 points per game.

Anoka boys

The Tornadoes are 5-9 overall with a 3-6 mark in the NWSC.

Three players are averaging slightly more than 11.0 points per game: Addison Ostendorf, Joshua Larson and Jacob Phipps.

Blaine girls After sitting out early in the season with an injury, Theresa Grace Mbanefo is averaging 14.8 points per game for Blaine.

Currently on a nine-game losing streak, the Bengals have dropped their record to 5-13 and 2-9 in the NWSC.

In just four games played, Theresa Grace Mbanefo is averaging 14.8 points per game. Blaine has also been led by Makenna Pearson’s 13.6 points per game and Tiffany Johnson’s 10.4.

Blaine boys

At 11-5 and 5-4 on conference play, Blaine also has a 6-1 record against Section 7AAAA opponents.

Kurtis Weigand has stepped up his game to average 13.2 points per game. Sam Gerrety is averaging 9.9 and Jackson Odegard is adding 8.5.

Coon Rapids girls

Coon Rapids is 7-11 overall and 3-8 in the NWSC.

Caitlin Ackerman is averaging 8.9 points per game for the Cardinals.

Coon Rapids boys Brandon Pratt and the Coon Rapids boys are experiencing one of the best seasons in years.

The Cardinals have improved mightily this season and are currently 8-7 overall with a 3-6 mark in the NWSC. Coon Rapids began the season 6-1 before hitting a four-game losing streak.

Lionel Warner is averaging 18.3 points per game.

Spring Lake Park girls

The Panthers are 3-14 and 1-10 in the NWSC.

Jenna Murphy is adding to her historic season with 16.0 points per game. She broke the school’s all-time points record early this year. Jocelyn Talso is adding 7.1 points per game.

Spring Lake Park boys

SLP is 3-12 overall and sits at 2-7 in conference play.

Kameron Davis leads the way with 20.0 points per game and Elijah Elkerton is averaging 11.5.

St. Francis girls

The Fighting Saints are 9-6 and 5-1 in the Mississippi 8 Conference. The young team has won seven of its last nine games.

Sydney Zgutowicz leads the way with 14.2 points per game. Danah Ocsan has put up 8.7 points per game and Anna Schultz and Amme Sheforgen are both scoring more than 7.0.

St. Francis boys Parker Marshall is averaging 7.2 points per game for St. Francis.

St. Francis is 8-8 overall and 3-2 in conference play. The Fighting Saints have won six of their last eight games.

Ryan Svihel leads the balanced team with 12.2 points per game. Wyatt Schroeder is adding 10.8.

Legacy Christian Academy girls

The Lady Lions are 3-14 overall and 1-5 in the Minnesota Christian Athletic Association.

Mari Smitsdorff is averaging 12.6 points per game with Cali Weddle contributing 10.4.

Legacy Christian Academy boys Lucas Nelson leads Legacy Christian Academy with 15.1 points per game.

LCA is 10-7 and 4-3 in conference play. The Lions have gone back and forth with wins and losses since the start of January.

Cole Bertsch (14.1 points per game) and Lucas Nelson (15.1) have led the way. The Lions have also gotten a boost from Primeau Hill, who is averaging 13.0 points per game.

PACT Charter girls Sophie Willems leads the PACT girls team with 7.2 points per game.

After a 4-1 start, the Panthers have lost eight of their last 10 games and are 0-7 in conference play.

Sophie Willems leads the team with 7.2 points per game and Lauren Erickson is averaging 6.9.

PACT Charter boys

The PACT boys team is 0-16.

Cade Johnson has had an impressive season so far, averaging 21.7 points per game.

