Cult classic ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ hits Anoka-Ramsey stage

Parodying low-budget horror and science-fiction films, “The Rocky Horror Show” has developed a cult following since its debut in 1973. From left to right, Anoka-Ramsey Community College students Courtney VonVett, Brandon Osero and Chisom Owhonda rehearse for “The Rocky Horror Show,” playing in Coon Rapids Feb. 10-18. Photo submitted

The show, written by Richard O’Brien, follows a newly engaged couple who are caught in a storm and forced to take shelter in a transvestite scientist’s castle. There they meet his creation, a tan, blond man named Rocky Horror, and a number of other characters.

The show opens at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids Feb. 10.

“We had a record number of students audition for this musical, providing the production with a very talented cast,” said Blayn Lemke, an Anoka-Ramsey theater instructor and director of the production.

The production encourages audience participation.

“The show has many avid fans who take the story very personally,” Lemke said. “Our production is thematically focusing on the consequence of intolerance, greater awareness of differences and the value of acceptance.”

Performances begin nightly at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

Tickets are $8 and are available for purchase at www.AnokaRamsey.edu/academics/departments-faculty/theatre.

