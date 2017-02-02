Does a political party define you?

We’re not even one month into Donald Trump’s presidency and already it feels like a year. Keith Anderson

Protests about immigration changes, the planned construction of a wall and the insistence that Mexico will indeed help pay for it, the impending dismantling of the ACA, the retreat from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and his minimizing of Russia’s interference in U.S elections are but a few of the skirmishes that have left many wondering what four years under a Trump presidency will actually mean.

It has been wholly unsettling for some, tentatively welcomed by others and flat out puzzling for the rest.

Whether this is just a “shock and awe” approach to the first 100 days remains to be seen, but even if it is not, this may be a good time for some self-reflection and seriously examine our purpose and place in this world.

As a child, even a teenager, I could not honestly tell you if my parents were Republicans or Democrats. Maybe our household was unusual, but the rabid allegiance to a particular party never seemed to find fertile soil in our home. There were years when Democrats received their votes and years when Republicans benefitted. The lesson learned was they were voting for leaders first and party platforms second. It may have been the give and take of changing times, but never did I hear them savaging others because of their party affiliation.

That was a long time ago and I’m not entirely sure that was a successful formula, but what it did teach me is that both parties have attributes that should be acknowledged and both have flaws. It also reminded me that political parties are a representation of a certain set of beliefs. Good or bad, those beliefs sometimes mirror our own and sometimes they don’t. And they ebb and flow as we age.

One dangerous aspect to politics is to think that as individual citizens we have to defend and champion a political party as if it were more important than a family member. It is not.

This past election cycle, and actually a couple before it, the acrimony and deeply entrenched beliefs that have dominated national and state politics have seeped into our personal lives, largely because of technology and our ability to instantly react to every decision and comment made by a political figure. As we fumble with social media etiquette, many of us have trampled over other people’s feelings, dismissed their beliefs and opinions as inconsequential or labeled them as ignorant and meaningless, almost always because they have planted their flag in the terra firma of the opposition party.

It’s like a Civil War. You are either with us or you are against us. If you are against us, prepare to be dismantled.

When did marriage to a party become a prerequisite to citizenship and a permanent stamp on our DNA?

The “us vs. them” mentality is no way for a country to prosper. That motivation fails on many levels, largely because it is built on the premise that “I am right and everyone else is wrong.” It dismisses respect of others and ignores common decency toward their ideas and thoughts. But it is increasingly what we see and experience with many elected officials.

Nowhere is it written that because you are a public school teacher, you must oppose all that the Republican Party represents in its fight for fiscal responsibility. Equally, as an investment banker, you do not need to accept the idea that Democrats only care about creating more government. Both parties have much more to offer than that. But it requires that each of us listen, offer meaningful ideas and seek solutions that may not always benefit our personal space.

A political party need not define our actions and influence in this world. Only you, through actions, words and intentions, forge your true value. No need to blast others because they may not agree with you, it’s simply a difference of opinion. Resist the temptation of belittling and ridiculing, no matter how clever it may seem. The over-riding goal with everything we do should be how it makes the world, other people or a community better.

None of us need a political party to do good in this world. We do need compassion, a willingness to listen, a sense of empathy for other people’s situations and a desire to make a positive impact.

The next 100 days are sure to bring plenty of turmoil in this nation. It’s part of why Trump was elected in the first place. And it’s part of how democracy works.

Just remember that the interactions of life are infinitely more important than the politics of a party. We can all influence this world without the armor of a political party tattooed to our bodies. We just need to remember who we are and our purpose in life.

Keith Anderson is the director of news for ECM Publishers.