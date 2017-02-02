Man who pleaded self-defense in killing son acquitted by jury

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

A father who claimed self-defense after shooting and killing his son was acquitted of murder by an Anoka County District Court jury the afternoon of Feb. 2. Joseph Theodorus Effertz

Joseph Theodorus Effertz, 61, was in bed in his Blaine trailer home the morning of July 22, 2016, when his 38-year-old son Joshua Effertz came bursting into his bedroom. He demanded to get a tape and started rummaging through his father’s bedroom.

Joseph Effertz told police he did not know what tape his son was talking about and suspected he was high on meth. His son had threatened him in the past, and he felt trapped. He grabbed a loaded gun from under a blanket and fired multiple rounds.

As his son left the trailer and fell into the street where he was heavily bleeding, Joseph Effertz immediately called 911.

Public defense attorneys Shannon Hurley and Bill Robyt said Joseph Effertz was protecting himself. On the first day of the trial, Jan. 24, Robyt told the 14-member jury that Joseph Effertz had seen his son under the influence of meth at least four times before and that his son had threatened to cut off his head in a prior incident. Joseph Effertz was lying naked in bed and was not near a phone when his son came into his bedroom.

“(Joseph Effertz) knew what (Joshua Effertz) was capable of, so when he came in that morning, he saw that he was using, and with the way he was threatening him, he felt that he wasn’t going to be leaving that room and that his son was going to kill him,” Hurley said.

Speaking to the jury in words that Joseph Effertz had spoken, Robyt said, “I can’t believe I had to do this. I’m shooting the demon meth, not my son.”

The Anoka County assistant attorneys who prosecuted this case – Brenda Sund and Jennifer Verdeja – presented how the autopsy showed that Joshua Effertz had been struck by four bullets, including one in the lower back, as he was leaving the bedroom. The bullets matched the gun found in the Blaine home, which had Joseph Effertz’s DNA on it.

Verdeja said that Effertz told authorities he only stopped firing when the gun jammed.

Joshua Effertz died at 8:08 a.m. July 22, 2016, at the Hennepin County Medical Center. He had multiple lacerations on his kidney and liver from the gunshots, Verdeja said.

Hurley said there was no disputing the scientific evidence.

“There was no real question about that. It was what was going on in our client’s mind in those few moments,” Hurley said. “Our ultimate position with this case overall was that the County Attorney’s Office overcharged it from the get-go.”

Effertz pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree murder Nov. 29, 2016. The trial began Jan. 24, 2017, and concluded the morning of Jan. 31 with closing arguments by attorneys on both sides. The jury deliberated for two days before returning with a verdict of not guilty.

Hurley said the defense’s intention was not to assassinate the character of Joshua Effertz. She said a key piece of evidence was a tape of detectives interviewing Joseph Effertz. The video showed him emotionally reacting to what had happened.

“They charged it as intent to kill. That’s not what was going on,” she said.

After the verdict was read, Hurley said Joseph Effertz thanked the jury and judge as tears were coming down his face.

“We got to shake his hand and congratulate him on being a free man,” Hurley said.

