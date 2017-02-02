Education

PACT students get creative, craft one-of-a-kind inventions

Putting the scientific method to work with creative imagination, PACT Charter School fourth-grade students invented unique problem-solving tools.

During their Jan. 26 Invention Convention in the school cafetorium, 52 students displayed their one-of-a-kind creations to the delight of classmates, teachers, family and friends members.

“We have been studying inventors and different inventions over the past month. Students used the scientific method, identified a need, did some research, drew up blueprints, made up a trademark, established pricing, came up with a patent suggestion. … They really worked hard and they had fun doing it. They are so excited to show off their work and their display boards,” said fourth-grade teacher Beth Nelson before the afternoon convention began. “One thing they have realized is that every invention starts with an idea – and there are no bad ideas.”

Students worked alone or with a partner to craft their inventions as the final project of the monthlong unit. Inventions included ways to dry wet snow gear quick and easy, a machine to kill all the germs in the house, ways to take better care of pets, and special packaging for treasured Christmas ornaments.

“They had so much fun with this unit and really learned a lot about what it takes to invent something. I think we might really have something here,” Nelson said as she scanned the room filled with her student’s inventions and watched the excitement on the children’s faces as they told visitors about what they had created.

When Gunnar Froiland realized some young basketball players couldn’t make a slam dunk, he invented a pair of Anti-Gravity Shoes to increase their vertical jump. Photos by Sue Austreng As the family decked the halls for Christmas season, Addison Finnur’s dog stepped on the ornaments and broke them. Her mom shrieked (pictured at Addison’s left), prompting Addison to create the Ultimate Christmas Treasure Keeper – a cotton-lined, segmented plastic box with a colorful fabric lid. Hazel Weller invented a unique wrapper for presents she gave to her pet hamster Zabuza. She stuffed the present and a handful of hamster treats into a large cotton ball, giving Zabuza an exercise in chewing and pawing through the cotton to find the present – and finding tasty treats along the way. Grace Gordon shows a visitor how easily a jar of dog food and a jar of water fit into the Dog Bag 2000. Grace and co-inventor Caitlin Doyea came up with the idea to keep everything together – including a leash and dog collar – when taking the dog for a walk. To make his remote control truck the “coolest, fastest remote control car you’ve ever seen” Brady Scheid rigged up a gas tank and fuel lines to give the vehicle an extra burst of energy and called it the Gripper Ripper. Amara LaFrance poses behind her Snow Dryer, a wooden rack sized to fit perfectly over the furnace vent to hold mittens, boots, gloves and hats for a quick, easy dry after playing in the snow. Alex Smith’s Instamatic Snowball Maker forms perfect snowballs and makes for a quick win to any backyard snowball fight, he said. Ethan Christianson poses with his Germtron, which he said uses UV light to kill germs in the house.
