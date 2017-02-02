PACT students get creative, craft one-of-a-kind inventions

Putting the scientific method to work with creative imagination, PACT Charter School fourth-grade students invented unique problem-solving tools.

During their Jan. 26 Invention Convention in the school cafetorium, 52 students displayed their one-of-a-kind creations to the delight of classmates, teachers, family and friends members.

“We have been studying inventors and different inventions over the past month. Students used the scientific method, identified a need, did some research, drew up blueprints, made up a trademark, established pricing, came up with a patent suggestion. … They really worked hard and they had fun doing it. They are so excited to show off their work and their display boards,” said fourth-grade teacher Beth Nelson before the afternoon convention began. “One thing they have realized is that every invention starts with an idea – and there are no bad ideas.”

Students worked alone or with a partner to craft their inventions as the final project of the monthlong unit. Inventions included ways to dry wet snow gear quick and easy, a machine to kill all the germs in the house, ways to take better care of pets, and special packaging for treasured Christmas ornaments.

“They had so much fun with this unit and really learned a lot about what it takes to invent something. I think we might really have something here,” Nelson said as she scanned the room filled with her student’s inventions and watched the excitement on the children’s faces as they told visitors about what they had created.