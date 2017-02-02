Spring Lake Park to replace hockey lighting

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

A hockey light fell off a pole at Sanburnol Park and prompted Spring Lake Park to remove lights from Sanburnol Park and upgrade lights at Able and Terrace parks.

After discovering the fallen light at Sanburnol Park, the city hired Aid Electric to inspect all of its hockey lights because they are all around the same age, according to Marian Rygwall, parks and recreation director.

“Upon inspection, we found that numerous wooden pieces were rotting at all of the parks,” she said.

Because the hockey rink is no longer used at Sanburnol Park, lights were removed.

The City Council approved upgrades to lights at Able and Terrace parks Jan. 17.

Upgrading to LED lights has been included in the capital improvement plan, scheduled for the next equipment bond.

But with the safety hazard, “we need to address the issue now,” Rygwall said.

To replace wooden cross pieces with metal pieces and upgrade to LED lights will cost $29,600, according to a quote from Aid Electric.

“They’re a Spring Lake Park company,” said City Administrator Dan Buchholtz, noting that Terry Randall, public works director, uses them for the majority of projects in the city.

“We use them all the time with our park projects,” Rygwall said.

An estimated $6,800 would return to the city through rebates from Xcel Energy for a total net expense of $22,800, according to Rygwall.

The project will be financed using the park acquisition and improvement fund, and work will be completed as soon as possible.

