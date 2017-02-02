Suspects armed with gun break into Ham Lake home

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Four men, one armed with a long gun, allegedly broke into a Ham Lake home early this morning, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old male, both who reside in the city of Blaine, have been arrested.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Ham Lake home in the 9000 block of Birchview Lane at 2 a.m. Feb. 2.

A man and woman told deputies they were sleeping and woke up to find four males breaking in their front door. They said the males were armed with a long gun and threatened them with the firearm.

One of the suspects allegedly assaulted the man while they were demanding money. They grabbed electronics and fled the home. The man did not need any medical assistance when deputies were at the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victims said the suspects are young black males who were wearing dark sweatshirts with the hoods pulled up. They were able to get the license plate number of the suspects’ vehicle and they were tracked to a Blaine home.

The Blaine Police Department stopped the vehicle and two suspects were arrested. A firearm and electronics allegedly stolen from this Ham Lake home were recovered, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the other two suspects is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.

eric.hagen@ecm-inc.com