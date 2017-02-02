Three second period goals leads Anoka to win against Andover

Sam is the sports reporter for ABC Newspapers, covering high school, junior college and community sports in the area. He joined the staff in October 2016.

Jessica Steichen (left) had two of Anoka’s three goals in the second period Wednesday, defeating Andover 3-2. (Photos by Bill Jones)

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Anoka girls hockey team rattled off three goals in the second period to defeat Andover 3-2 on Wednesday.

Goals by Claire Butorac and Nicole Sedey at the 6:19 and 9:25 marks put Andover up 2-0.

But the Tornadoes flipped the momentum in the second period, using a 16-6 shots-on-goal advantage to take the 3-2 lead.

Jessica Steichen got Anoka on the board with the assist from Kailey Cameron 2:43 into the period. Sami Jockisch tied the game at 2-2 on a power play at 10:46, assisted by Kailey Cameron and Libby Hinrichs.

The Tornadoes took advantage of another power play when Steichen found the net for the second time to give Anoka the lead at 14:48. Maddie Mashuga and Anna Guimont were credited with the assist.

Anoka outshot Andover 29-27 in the game. Kjersten Larson got the win in the net with 25 saves.

The Tornadoes improve to 12-10-1 and 7-8-1 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Andover drops to 10-13-1 and 5-10 in conference play.