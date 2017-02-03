City – CITY OF COON RAPIDS

Important Information Regarding Assessment and Classification of Property

This may affect your 2018 property tax payments.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for the City of Coon Rapids shall meet on April 25, 2017, 7:00 p.m., at Coon Rapids City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor, and to determine whether corrections need to be made.

If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessors office to discuss your concerns. If you are still not satisfied with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board shall review the valuation, classification, or both if necessary, and shall correct it as needed. Generally, an appearance before your local board of appeal and equalization is required by law before an appeal can be taken to the county board of appeal and equalization.

Given under my hand this 2nd day of February, 2017.

By: /s/ Joan Lenzmeier

Coon Rapids City Clerk

Published in the

Anoka County UnionHerald

February 3, 2017

649546