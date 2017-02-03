City to remove tanks from closed gas station

The city of Ramsey is still trying to purchase a vacant gas station at the northwest corner of Highway 10 and Sunfish Lake Boulevard, but will first remove the underground gas tanks and study the soil conditions before closing on the deal. This former Shell gas station, which also included a Taco John’s and Cousin’s Subs, closed in late January 2014. The city last year expressed an interest in buying the property, but wants to remove the underground gas tanks and study the soil conditions before closing on the deal. File photo

Once purchased, the city would demolish the former Shell gas station that also included a Taco John’s and Cousin’s Subs. Eventually, a service road will run through the property when a new interchange is built at Sunfish Lake Boulevard.

“I think we can all agree that this is a property that needs to be purchased. It’s an eyesore,” said Council Member Chris Riley.

The Sunfish Express Shell gas station closed for good on Jan. 24, 2014. Frank Yamoutpor, who had owned the station since it opened in 2003, told ABC Newspapers in 2014 that business dropped 50 percent after Anoka County constructed a concrete median on Sunfish Lake Boulevard in 2008.

The property at 6401 Highway 10 has been owned by Series Sunfish of Athans Holdings, LLC since December 2008, according to property tax records.

That property owner is working with the city on the sale of the 1.64-acre parcel where the boarded up gas station remains.

The Ramsey City Council in September 2016 authorized city staff to begin work on assessing the condition of this property.

Patrick Brama, Ramsey’s economic development manager, said he and city staff reviewed paperwork and conducted interviews with people knowledgeable about the property, but the city would still need to test soil samples to see if there are any dangers to the water table. The underground tanks would have to be removed before these tests take place.

Brama said the city has already removed tanks full of chemicals used for cleaning in the car wash bay at the recommendation of the city’s consultant, Braun Intertec.

Brama told the Ramsey City Council on Jan. 24 that Braun Intertec and the city attorney are advising that the city should remove the tanks and have the next phase of environmental tests done before it buys the property, which has been appraised at a value of $645,000.

“If we purchase the site with the tanks, any sort of contamination created by those tanks becomes our liability,” he said.

Ramsey will be asking the Metropolitan Council for money from its Right-of-Way Acquisition Loan Fund program so it can buy and clean up the property in order for it to be used for a future Highway 10 road improvement project.

In the meantime, Ramsey has a non-property tax fund to cover the costs of the environmental studies and other work that would happen before the city would even buy the land.

Ramsey owns other properties along Highway 10 it purchased with RALF money from the Metropolitan Council. Until these properties are needed for road projects, the city is renting the land to businesses that have buildings on it. Brama said Ramsey currently has a balance of $186,000.

In the long-run, Brama said Ramsey will apply for a RALF grant to pay for all of the environmental studies, demolition of the building and the purchase of the land. The current estimate is $875,500.

According to Brama, the city may re-negotiate with Series Sunfish of Athans Holdings, LLC depending on the outcome of the second phase environmental study. But for now the city on Jan. 24 offered $645,000 based on the appraisal it received. The seller had listed the property for $695,000.

While Riley did join the rest of the council in approving the purchase agreement and the further study of the property, he said if the city owned a property that it planned to sell “we would have removed the tanks, we would have already done phase 1, phase 2 (environmental studies). It would have all been done at our costs. We would have torn down the building and then we would have sold the land for cheaper.”

Riley asked Brama if he had been advised by the “experts” that it would be best for the city to take on this tank removal and environmental study itself as opposed to asking the current owner to do this work instead.

“The reason this is before is because I have received that guidance and recommendation from the experts at Braun and our city attorney both feel comfortable with that approach,” Brama said. “Based off my best knowledge, I would stand behind that recommendation

