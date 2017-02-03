Cold weather caused engine failure in plane

I cover the cities of Andover, Blaine and Ramsey. I have worked at ABC Newspapers since August 2007.

Photo courtesy of Blaine Police Department

A Federal Aviation Administration investigation concluded that extreme cold weather caused engine failure that led to a pilot needing to make an emergency landing in Blaine in December,

A Bellanca Viking single-engine aircraft landed on the eastbound lanes of the four-lane Main Street near Harpers Street in Blaine at approximately 3:20 p.m. Dec. 18, 2016.

The pilot was flying alone, and no injuries were reported on the ground, according to the FAA and Blaine police.

The pilot was not in contact with any air traffic control person at the time he made the emergency landing, which a FAA spokesperson said is not uncommon.

