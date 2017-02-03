Foley Boulevard road condition plagues county

Anoka County has been dealing with deteriorating road condition issues since Christmas on its Foley Boulevard reconstruction project from Egret to Northdale boulevards in Coon Rapids. Major road condition issues have occurred on Foley Boulevard, particularly between 112th Lane and Egret Boulevard. Photo by Olivia Alveshere

Last summer the Anoka County Board awarded a contract to reconstruct that segment of Foley from a two-lane road to a four-lane highway with concrete median, closed accesses to some residential streets and dedicated right- and left-turn lanes.

According to Commissioner Scott Schulte, who chairs the County Board’s Transportation Committee, the bulk of the work done in 2016 was related to the sanitary sewer and water main, which resulted in the west side of Foley being torn up, but pavement work was not scheduled until this year.

When the project shut down for the winter, traffic was shifted to the east side of the road and the shoulder with plans to have one lane in each direction open for all traffic over the winter months, Schulte said.

But the unexpected heavy rain over Christmas plus mild temperatures since then pushed up the road and created potholes, he said.

The county tried something experimental to keep the road and shoulder drivable: rolling a cold mix to create a new road bed, Schulte said.

“We used 70 tons of cold mix,” he said.

In addition, detour signs were posted, urging all non-local residential and business traffic to take Egret to University Avenue, then travel north on University to Northdale and back to Foley, according to Schulte.

But too many motorists did not follow the detour route – there was still heavy traffic on Foley – and the continued mild temperatures created a thaw-and-freeze cycle that caused the cold mix to heave, especially on the shoulder, Schulte said.

“The road got to the point where it was impassable,” he said.

That prompted the county to grind up the road and shoulder, use reclaimed material as a base and grade it like a gravel road, Schulte said.

“A grader has been on site to be used as needed to keep the potholes to a minimum,” he said.

The detour signs have also been strengthened and placed right at the Egret-Foley intersection in an effort to prevent through traffic using Foley, Schulte said.

The major road condition issues have occurred on the stretch from 112th south to Egret; the segment from 112th north to Northdale is not as bad, he said.

“The hope is that the temperatures will remain below freezing until spring,” Schulte said.

According to Doug Fischer, county highway engineer and division manager for transportation, the warm temperatures have resulted in a “perfect storm” of thaw and freeze, which has “blown up” the road.

Commissioner Mike Gamache, who represents that area of Coon Rapids, said he had received a lot of calls and emails about the Foley road conditions.

There are a lot of different aspects to this project, including sewer and water main work for the city of Coon Rapids, he said.

What has happened is unfortunate, but it is because of the weather, and the highway department is working to ensure the road is as smooth as possible, Gamache said.

Gamache urged motorists to stay off that stretch of Foley unless they live on the road or are going to a business, he said.

Once the project is finished, “it will be perfect,” Gamache said.