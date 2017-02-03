James Paul Osenberg

Osenberg, James P. age 61, of Anoka, passed away Feb. 3, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Pauline and children, Maria & Nick; along with many other loving relatives and friends. A memorial service including a rosary service will be held Thursday (2/16/2017) at 6:00 PM with a visitation one hour prior at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, 2005 Branch Ave., Anoka. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family.

