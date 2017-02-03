Kids uncover buried treasure during medallion hunt

Some two dozen children ages 5-10 crawled on frozen ground Jan. 28 behind Coon Rapids Fire Station 1. Aydia King, 7, dug up the treasure during the girls-only hunt. Photos by Sue Austreng

Scraping the snow away and hunting for buried treasure during the Coon Rapids Snowflake Days annual Kids Medallion Hunt, the hunters giggled and searched with determined concentration. The hunt was conducted once for the girls and once again for the boys.

After several minutes of exploration, Aydia King and Logan Lambertz, ages 7 and 8 respectively, found the medallions. Each of them won a $200 gift certificate for Jerry’s Schwinn.

Before the hunt began, children and their accompanying adults could explore and tour the fire station, enjoy some hot cocoa and have pictures taken with firefighters.

The hunt was sponsored by the Coon Rapids Fire Department Community Fund.