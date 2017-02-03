Community & People

Kids uncover buried treasure during medallion hunt

By
Some two dozen children ages 5-10 crawled on frozen ground Jan. 28 behind Coon Rapids Fire Station 1.

Aydia King, 7, dug up the treasure during the girls-only hunt. Photos by Sue Austreng
Scraping the snow away and hunting for buried treasure during the Coon Rapids Snowflake Days annual Kids Medallion Hunt, the hunters giggled and searched with determined concentration. The hunt was conducted once for the girls and once again for the boys.

After several minutes of exploration, Aydia King and Logan Lambertz, ages 7 and 8 respectively, found the medallions. Each of them won a $200 gift certificate for Jerry’s Schwinn.

Before the hunt began, children and their accompanying adults could explore and tour the fire station, enjoy some hot cocoa and have pictures taken with firefighters.

The hunt was sponsored by the Coon Rapids Fire Department Community Fund.

During the girls-only Snowflake Days Kids Medallion Hunt Jan. 28, 10 girls ages 5-10 scraped and dug and hunted for the buried treasure while Snowflake Days royalty (including Marquis Sue Leggate, at left) and parents witnessed the action. The boys-only Snowflake Days Kids Medallion Hunt had a dozen boys exploring the snowy yard behind Coon Rapids Fire Station 1. Logan Lambertz, 8, uncovered the buried medallion during the boys-only hunt.
During the girls-only Snowflake Days Kids Medallion Hunt Jan. 28, 10 girls ages 5-10 scraped and dug and hunted for the buried treasure while Snowflake Days royalty (including Marquis Sue Leggate, at left) and parents witnessed the action.