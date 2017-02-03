Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

MORTGAGOR(S): Marcus Renslow, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation, a New Jersey corporation

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Federal National Mortgage Association by assignment recorded on May 8, 2015 as Document Number 530360.001 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Anoka County, Minnesota.

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $172,000.00

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 21, 2003

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on September 12, 2003 and memorialized upon Certificate of Title No. 96323 as Document Number 444788.0 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Anoka County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$115,975.89

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 6, Block 9, Club West, CIC No. 110, Anoka County, Minnesota

REGISTERED PROPERTY

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 11250 GOODHUE ST NE, BLAINE, MN 55449

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Anoka County, Minnesota

TRANSACTION AGENT: None

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation, a New Jersey corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Seterus, Inc.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 17-31-23-41-0092

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Anoka County Sheriffs Office, 13301 Hanson Boulevard NW, Andover, Minnesota

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on September 25, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: February 1, 2017

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE

ASSOCIATION

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

*Curt N. Trisko, Esq.*

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 North Dale Street

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(17-0102-FC01)

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

