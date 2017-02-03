UnionHerald crime briefs from the Feb. 3, 2017, edition

Diversion for Columbia Heights man

A 25-year-old Columbia Heights man was ordered in Anoka County District Court Jan. 17 to complete a diversion program after allegedly possessing stolen rifles and methamphetamine.

Dylan Michael Murphy was charged with receiving stolen property, a felony, and fifth-degree drug possession, a gross misdemeanor, in August 2016.

Police stopped the vehicle Murphy was driving around 3:15 a.m. Aug. 23, 2016, when he allegedly turned onto Hanson Boulevard from Highway 10 in Coon Rapids without signaling, according to the criminal complaint.

With no proof of insurance, police conducted an inventory search of the vehicle before having it towed and discovered two long rifles, valued at $1,800, stolen out of Blaine in July 2016, the complaint states.

Murphy allegedly told police they belonged to his uncle, but declined to name him, the complaint states.

Police also allegedly found less than 1 gram of meth in a backpack.

Murphy will be on probation for two years and must complete 40 hours of community service.

~ Olivia Alveshere

Children return home to find burglary

Two children returned to their Coon Rapids home on the 13100 block of Bittersweet Street NW from school the afternoon of Jan. 23 to find the front door damaged.

They went to a neighbor’s home from where police were called and arriving officers discovered the front door had fresh damage as if a tool had been used to force entry, but no one was located in the residence, according to the police report.

When the homeowners arrived home, they pointed out several items missing from the master bedroom, including jewelry, watches, small electronic devices and cash with a total value of $13,175, the police report states.

Clothes and other property were also strewn about the master bedroom, according to the police report.

~ Peter Bodley

Shoplifter sentenced

An Anoka man involved with stealing GPS watches and other electronics from Kohl’s stores was sentenced Jan. 10 in Anoka County District Court.

Cody Jay Larson, 28, was sentenced on a felony theft charge to 100 days in jail and was given credit for 22 days served. He was also placed on probation for five years.

According to the criminal complaint, Larson was involved in stealing almost $4,200 worth of merchandise between March 11 and March 18 of 2015. Thefts occurred at Kohl’s stores in Blaine, Coon Rapids and Lino Lakes in Anoka County.

Larson’s accomplice, Kai Joseph Stellmach, was sentenced June 15, 2016 in Anoka County District Court.

~ Eric Hagen

Woman charged for shoplifting

An Otsego woman arrested for shoplifting on Jan. 18 in Coon Rapids was arraigned Jan. 20 in Anoka County District Court on a felony theft charge.

Christina Marie Krause, 34, allegedly tried to steal a little over $1,000 worth of items from Target in Coon Rapids.

A loss prevention associated told Coon Rapids police that he saw her take clothing and cosmetics off the racks, went into a fitting room for about 20 minutes and walked out with a bag that appeared to be stuffed with items. Krause then went to the clearance section and put more items in her bag and proceeded to walk out of the store without paying, according to the criminal complaint.

Krause allegedly told police that she was stealing the items for friends in a treatment home. She said she needed money for gas so she could drive to see her children, according to the complaint.

Authorities found out that she had stole almost $350 in merchandise from the same Target in Coon Rapids on Dec. 23, 2016. Krause also has a pending felony theft case in Chisago County District Court. The alleged offense date in that county was Jan. 2, according to the complaint.

~ Eric Hagen

Man sentenced for a theft from vehicle

An Anoka man caught with items stolen from a vehicle and who had meth on him was sentenced Jan. 17 in Anoka County District Court.

Travis James Morical, 26, was sentenced on a felony charge of receiving stolen property and fifth-degree drug possession. He was sentenced to three years and given credit for 159 days served. He must pay restitution in the amount of $343.

Coon Rapids police responded to a call on June 6, 2016. A witness said they saw a man they did not know going through a car parked in a neighbor’s driveway. They gave police a description of a second vehicle that came and picked this man up. Officers stopped a vehicle that matched the description, according to the complaint.

The car owner told police that Morical had stolen several items from their vehicle. A laptop that had been stolen from a Ramsey County resident was also recovered. The total value of all stolen items was about $1,200. Officers found 0.5 grams of meth on Morical, according to the complaint.

On July 1, 2016, Coon Rapids police got a call that a vehicle was driving erratically. Morical was arrested.

Morical said the vehicle belonged to a friend of the family and that his family has had it for awhile. Authorities found 7.3 grams of meth in the vehicle.

~ Eric Hagen