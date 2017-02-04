Andy Erikson headlines Northern Stars Celebration

Guests at this year’s Northern Stars Celebration are going to bust a gut. Or slap a knee. Chuckle, guffaw or maybe even snort. Comedian Andy Erikson, a Blaine High School graduate, will take the stage at the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation’s Northern Stars Celebration Feb. 11. File photo

Andy Erikson, a 2005 Blaine High School graduate and finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2015, is that good — and she’s the lead entertainment at this year’s event.

The celebration, hosted by the Anoka-Hennepin Educational Foundation in recognition of excellence in the district’s schools, is set for 5:30 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, 7025 Northland Drive N., Brooklyn Park.

The evening’s events will consist of games, raffles, dinner and entertainment, along with silent and live auctions, including tickets to the 2018 Super Bowl and tickets to see the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” in Minneapolis.

“We come together each year to celebrate how our generous donors have positively impacted our students, schools and communities,” said Ann Sievers, event chair and parent of graduates of the district. “The Anoka-Hennepin School District and our foundation impact the daily lives of more than 37,000 students and 250,000 families, and we want to recognize this combined success.”

The Northern Stars Celebration — in addition to serving as a wonderful night of entertainment — also serves as a community-based fundraiser to support the educational foundation’s three strategic priorities: enhancing early childhood education, expanding talent and opportunity development, and increasing career and college readiness.

The Northern Stars Celebration is a lively — not formal — event that raises funds that make a huge difference for our students.

Parents, staff and members of the community are invited to attend.

Tickets are $75, of which $40 is tax deductible as a charitable donation. Tables of eight are available for $600. Register online at www.ahschools.us/ahefnsc. Event sponsorships are also available and inquiries should be directed to Tess DeGeest, executive director of the AHEF, at 763-506-1107.

The AHEF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students and schools throughout the Anoka-Hennepin School District. Since 1991, the AHEF has distributed more than $2.5 million to enrich the educational experience of students.