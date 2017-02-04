Hamilton hosts Reading Rumpus

Since 2013, I have primarily covered the Anoka-Hennepin and Spring Lake Park school districts as well as the city of Spring Lake Park for ABC Newspapers.

Ahead of I Love to Read Month, Hamilton Elementary School hosted its annual Reading Rumpus Jan. 26.

The Coon Rapids school built the event around a fairy-tale theme, which created a lot of excitement in the weeks leading up to the carnival, according to Principal Missy Monson.

Students were able to read fairy tales with families, create their own crowns, have their faces painted, decorate boxes to hold books at home and so much more.

“That’s such a great way for them to learn about genre and character and theme,” Monson said.

Kindergarten teachers spent two weeks decorating the entrance to one of their classrooms into a “Fairytale Fortress,” complete with a drawbridge, frog prince and other details straight out of a storybook.

The whole team of teachers volunteered for the event, as did many parents and other school volunteers.

District staff was on hand to teach families about Anoka-Hennepin’s new literacy curriculum, Reading Wonders.

During February, students track the amount of time they spend reading after school and complete a book project to earn a medallion.

