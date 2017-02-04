Education

Hamilton hosts Reading Rumpus

By
Staff Writer


Ahead of I Love to Read Month, Hamilton Elementary School hosted its annual Reading Rumpus Jan. 26.

The Coon Rapids school built the event around a fairy-tale theme, which created a lot of excitement in the weeks leading up to the carnival, according to Principal Missy Monson.

Students were able to read fairy tales with families, create their own crowns, have their faces painted, decorate boxes to hold books at home and so much more.

“That’s such a great way for them to learn about genre and character and theme,” Monson said.

Kindergarten teachers spent two weeks decorating the entrance to one of their classrooms into a “Fairytale Fortress,” complete with a drawbridge, frog prince and other details straight out of a storybook.

The whole team of teachers volunteered for the event, as did many parents and other school volunteers.

District staff was on hand to teach families about Anoka-Hennepin’s new literacy curriculum, Reading Wonders.

During February, students track the amount of time they spend reading after school and complete a book project to earn a medallion.

Kathy Pratt reads “Sukey and the Mermaid” to her daughter Nevaeh Anderson, who is a kindergartner at Hamilton Elementary School. Photos by Olivia Alveshere Second-graders Umniyah Sekhi, left, and Ayah Izkayer decorate composition books at Hamilton Elementary School’s Reading Rumpus Jan. 26. Abdul Azeez, a Head Start student dressed as a little prince, poses with kindergarten teachers outside of the Fairytale Fortress at Hamilton Elementary School. First-grader Amani Kamugisha decorates a book box during Hamilton Elementary School’s Reading Rumpus. Volunteer Cindy Zelazny paints a rose on second-grader Nazyia Isaboke’s cheek. Shawn Arline helps assemble a crown on his son’s head. Justice Arline is a second-grade student at Hamilton Elementary School. Laura Bratland, a teaching and learning specialist in the Anoka-Hennepin School District, helps the Yang family access Reading Wonders, the district’s new literacy curriculum, online.
