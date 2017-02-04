‘Safe at Home’ discussed with secretary at Alexandra House

Alexandra House provides shelter, protection and legal services for women and children trying to escape domestic violence. One of the most important ways to keep a victim safe is to keep their contact information private and the Safe at Home program does this. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited the Alexandra House in Blaine on Jan. 20 to hear from victim’s advocates whether there are improvements that could be made to the state’s Safe at Home law that was first passed in 2007. It allows victims of domestic or sexual violence or those being stalked to be able to use a P.O. box rather than a physical mailing address. Photo by Eric Hagen

Steve Simon, who championed the Safe at Home program when he was serving in the Minnesota Legislature and now administers the program as Minnesota’s Secretary of State, visited Alexandra House in Blaine on Jan. 20 to directly hear from those who advocate for the victims to see if there are any shortcomings in the law.

It was one of three stops he made that day to talk about Safe at Home. He also met with Washington County Attorney Pete Orput and the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce.

Safe at Home gives the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking an opportunity to keep their home, work or school addresses private to prevent their abusers from locating them. They get a P.O. Box number they can use to have their mail shipped to, pay bills, register for school or community programming, file taxes and anything where an address is needed.

“I can’t tell you the number of times people have used words like lifesaving or Godsend or something to describe this program,” Simon said.

Security is so tight that only three people who do not work at the Safe at Home office know where this office is. It keeps changing locations. Data is not stored on any computer network.

“We’re not kidding around when it comes to the security of making sure absolutely no one can figure this out,” Simon said. “This is a service for people at the worst time of their lives.”

Minnesota was one of the first states to adopt this program in 2007. More than 5,000 people have enrolled since 2007 and more than 1,800 have listed stalking as at least one reason for enrolling in the program, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.

About 30 states now have a Safe at Home program, but Simon said Minnesota is one of three of four states where private companies must abide by the same rules as a public entity. This means utility, television and Internet providers cannot demand any physical addresses either and must use the post office address.

Someone could change their mind and get out of the program at any time, he said.

Victim’s advocates shared stories of how relieved women are when they learn about the Safe at Home protections that help keep their information private, and out of the hands of their abusers.

Staying ahead

of the curve

Keeping updated on technology can be challenging. Jenny Green, program director, said there are a couple of people who work at Alexandra House who are more knowledgeable than others on how to turn off GPS on cell phones so the person cannot be tracked to their current location. Connie Moore, executive director, said they have had cases where tracking devices were put on cars.

“Technology is huge. It’s not only a big deal for our clients, but for us to stay on top of and be aware of so that we can have that conversation and explore what those safety issues might be,” Moore said.

Simon said his office is tracking the Real ID bill going through the Minnesota Legislature to ensure the Safe at Home mission of keeping addresses private is included. Otherwise, he said no changes are being proposed to Safe at Home.

Green said law enforcement agencies hand out information cards to victims to give them a list of groups that can help them, but it is not in state statute that these cards must include information about Safe at Home. Her concern is a victim living in Greater Minnesota may not be close to an advocacy center like Alexandra House to work with. She thinks it would be a good idea that information about Safe at Home automatically be put on any cards victims get from law enforcement.

Overall, Green said raising public awareness should be one of the largest goals.

Simon agreed this can be an issue and shared a story of a woman trying to enroll her children in a public school in Greater Minnesota. The school official she was working with was adamant she needed to give her home address and had not heard about the Safe at Home law.

The mother told them she was a participant in Safe at Home and tried to give her post office number, but postal address was outside the school district’s boundaries.

“It was resolved quickly with some phone calls, but the point is not everyone knows about it,” Simon said. “My worry is that there have been glitches like that that we don’t hear about and we don’t get a phone call.”