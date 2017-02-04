UnionHerald Looking Back for Feb. 3

Dog team race passes through Anoka

As an advertisement for the St. Paul Winter Carnival, a dog team race from Winnipeg to St. Paul has been in progress since last Wednesday morning. Ten teams started and have been “mushing” south steadily since that time. They are expected to pass through Anoka today or tomorrow.

– 100 years ago, Jan. 30, 1917

Anoka Herald

Worst train wreck in history of county

Twenty-two cars in the middle of a long freight train, eastbound, were derailed at Coon Creek junction on Wednesday at ten o’clock. The signal tower and a small building were totally demolished. Otto Bauer, 43, in the tower, was dragged to safety by James Tigue and Andrew Kinke, as flames supposedly started by the tower stove periled his life. Coon creek was the only water supply, half a mile away and many feet below the level of the tracks. Hose was laid up the hill and to the crossing and the fire raging at that time in a strong wind was cut off at the crossing.

– 75 years ago, Feb. 4, 1942

Anoka Union

Jaycees organize third annual Snowflake Days

Several events to be held during the third annual Coon Rapids Snowflake Days, starting this Friday, Feb. 3-13, will be “Festival Firsts” for the entire country, according to festival sponsors, Coon Rapids Jaycees and Mrs. Jaycees. For example, have you ever heard of a parade consisting entirely of snowmobiles?

– 50 years ago, Feb. 3, 1967

Coon Rapids Herald

Pop bottle bombs in Ramsey mailboxes

On the first two days in January, four Ramsey residents received “packages” they didn’t expect in their mailboxes: pop bottle bombs. Members of the Ramsey Fire Department successfully detonated all four, and no one was hurt. Two of the homemade devices were discovered in mailboxes on Sunfish Lake Boulevard while the other two were discovered on Ytttrium Street.

25 years ago, Jan. 31, 1992

Anoka County Union

