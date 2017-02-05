Coon Rapids semi-tractor sales, service building approved

The site plan for a 59,300 square-foot semi-tractor and sales building in Evergreen Business Park was approved by the Coon Rapids Planning Commission Jan. 19.

St. Paul-based Rihm Kenworth Motor Company plans to build the facility on two adjacent parcels, one 9.37 acres and the other 3.96 acres, at 93rd Avenue and Evergreen Boulevard it purchased from the Anoka County Regional Rail Authority last year for $2 million.

In early 2016, the rail authority went out for bids in an effort to sell property, for which it paid $2.613 million in 2010 as a potential Foley Boulevard station site for the proposed Northern Lights Express passenger rail project, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which is the lead agency for NLX, has now identified another piece of rail authority property on the west side of Foley for a station location for which it has a prepared a concept plan.

The site plan was submitted to the city on behalf of Rihm Kenworth by RJ Ryan, a construction company which will be building the facility, and the project has been designed by Pope Architects, according to Scott Harlicker, city planner.

The commission had no issues with the site plan, but Rihm Kenworth will need permits from the Coon Creek Watershed District before it can begin construction; the property has some wetlands and a storm water pond, Harlicker said.

Under the site plan presented to the commission, the building will have a two-story office, showroom and warehouse area and a one-story service area. It will be constructed of textured, pre-cast concrete walls and glass.

There is a 212-foot wide NSP utility easement that runs parallel to the south property line on which nothing can be built and on which there can be limited landscaping – native prairie plantings, shrubs and ornamental trees are proposed, Harlicker said.

In addition, the two lots, which are located east of Foley on the south side of the TH 610 bridge, will have to be combined before the city can issue a building permit so will payment of a park dedication fee totaling $53,320, he said.

According to its website, Rihm Kenworth, a family-owned business founded in 1932, is one of the oldest and largest Kenworth dealers in the United States with long experience in domestic and international sales of new and used trucks as well as truck and diesel engine parts plus service department and body and paint shops.

Besides St. Paul, Rihm has facilities in Albert Lea, Sauk Centre, Lake Elmo, Bemidji and Superior, Wisconsin.