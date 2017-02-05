More funding for homeless program

An increase in state grant funding for a program to assist homeless people with serious mental illness has been awarded to Anoka County.

The Anoka County Board Jan. 24 accepted a PATH (Project for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness) grant totaling $90,000 from the Minnesota Department of Human Services for January 2017 through June 2018 with the option for up to three years of extensions.

The county has received a PATH grant before, but it was only for $40,000, according to Jerry Pederson, director of the social services and behavioral health department.

“We asked for more money and we got it,” Pederson said.

The grant increase will enable the county to serve more people, provide more direct services and fund staffing for the program, he said.

The PATH program supports outreach and services to people with serious mental illnesses and co-occurring substance abuse disorders who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness, including those who will be homeless when they leave an institutional setting, according to Amy Baker, housing program planner in the social services and behavioral health department.

The PATH program identifies and assists people to transition from homelessness to the support, services, housing and other resources they need to establish sustainable living in the community, Baker wrote in a report to the County Board.

The $90,000 grant will fully fund homeless outreach and general case management services provided by current county staff, she wrote.

It also includes $15,000 in direct assistance funding for costs associated with services and resources to find housing for people with serious mental illnesses and co-occurring substance abuse disorders, according to Baker.

Baker listed three goals put in place by the department for using the extra dollars:

–Increase homeless outreach to Stepping Stone Emergency Housing and other local shelters, as well as places not meant for habitation.

–Increase capacity within the adult mental health intake to provide additional screening for homeless people contacting the county for emergency services, social services resources and housing programs.

–Identify and reach out to individuals on the Anoka County coordinated entry system, which supports people in matching their housing needs with appropriate resources, who may need immediate case management services and mainstream resources.

According to Pederson, this grant program will coordinate with the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency’s family homelessness prevention and assistance program through which the county was awarded $550,000 for the 2015-2017 biennium.

With these dollars, the county contracts with vendors to provide homeless prevention services.

At its Jan. 24 meeting, the County Board also accepted a $3,500 technology and capacity building initiative grant from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, which runs through June 30 this year.

With the money, the county family homelessness prevention and assistance program committee plans to develop a strategy to engage local landlords about the barriers to accessing affordable housing and develop joint efforts to reduce and eliminate the barriers, according to Michele Reid, housing program coordinator.