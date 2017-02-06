Anoka County History: Remembering the words of well-known local storyteller

By Rebecca Ebnet-Mavencamp

Contributing Writer

Anoka County has suffered the loss of yet one more World War II vet, one more storied mind, one more history-keeper … the one and only, Tom Ward.

Tom served as a volunteer and on the Board of the Anoka County Historical Society for over 10 years. One of the most memorable and public-facing tasks Tom took upon himself over the years was writing columns filled with memories, stories, and research. As a tribute to him and the time he donated to the documentation of Anoka County history, we would like to reprint some of his thoughts for the next couple of weeks.

Remembering the toys of our childhood

I’m not lazy, but I just had to show you this and add to it. After all it is history. Mike Petschl is the Knights of Columbus historian and a brother Knight of mine. He writes a very entertaining piece of history in the K of C Shield each month. I have his permission to show it to you and maybe add a little to it.

Here’s a subject I’ve wanted to write about for some time now. For those who think it’s because I’m in my second childhood, let me make myself perfectly clear; I haven’t left the first one yet! I still have my original teddy bear in residence on a dresser, thanks to Mom, who kept it around all those years. It’s a Knickerbocker and still growls. Other than that, the only old items are a Tonka fire truck from the 50s or 60s and a couple of A. C. Gilbert erector sets.

So, how many of you have some remnants from your childhood or are they all just memories? Some of the younger set will probably wonder what I’m talkin’ about with some of these items, but a lot of them are still around. I mean, coloring crayons, specifically Crayola crayons I guess, and Duncan yo-yos came out in the 20s, for those who can go back that far, and they’re still with us today. I think Slinkies are still around too, aren’t they? Although the last ones I saw were plastic and didn’t work near as well as the metal ones.

For all you masterful, hip swingers there was the hula hoop. I never could handle that one. If you notice the way I walk today, you can probably understand why.

Then, of course, there was no shortage of dolls for the girls and cars and trucks for the boys — Tonka trucks mainly, but I think there was another company called Nylint. I remember a doll called Betsy Wetsy. It was given a bottle like a baby and then had to be changed like a baby. Went straight through!

Can you remember the roller skates with steel wheels for use on the sidewalks? In those days we didn’t have helmets or elbow and knee pads, so the cracks in the sidewalks led to a lot of head bumps and scraped appendages. I think that explains my mental status of today; too many head bumps in my childhood!

My cousin Jim Ward, and other boys from our end of town, had to have an old car tire to roll everywhere we went. We made believe it was our car. We also played Ward Transfer with old wooden boxes with no wheels. We would load them with rocks and dirt and shove them around in the dirt, with no wheels, as far as a block away. Guess what? We were happy with these free, make believe toys. I wonder if any kids do that today.

The column was written by Tom Ward, originally published in 2011.